4
R&B at The Statler overhauled its menu in March, and now that famous Cheesebao-ger (left) is only $3.50.EXPAND
R&B at The Statler overhauled its menu in March, and now that famous Cheesebao-ger (left) is only $3.50.
Dalila Thomas

R&B at The Statler Revamps Its Menu, Making the Cheesebao-ger a Budget-Friendly Bite

Dalila Thomas | May 13, 2019 | 4:00am
Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

When you’re looking to grab cheap eats, the first thing that comes to mind is probably not The Statler, or any of its several concepts located inside the renovated downtown Dallas hotel. But true foodies know not to judge a book by its cover — or location. And the book we’re talking about this week is R&B, the ramen and bao shop that has an assortment of bites under $10.

Bad news first: There’s no ramen in this roundup of R&B's budget-friendly bites, but the bao and sides make up for it. Starting with the most friendly to someone looking to get into bao, yet still ideal for longtime bao-lovers: the Cheesebao-ger with pickles and onion jam. The Cheesebao-ger used to be $4.50, but the price was lowered by a dollar when R&B overhauled its menu in March. Then there’s the Hot Fried Chicken bao, served with pickles and mala spice. For 50 cents more, you can get the Pork Belly Katsu bao ($4), which comes with miso mustard, sesame dressing and cabbage.

If you're looking for something other than bao, the side dishes in the foreground won't let you down. Try the Okonomiyaki-style tater tots (left) or the Smacked Cucumber.EXPAND
If you're looking for something other than bao, the side dishes in the foreground won't let you down. Try the Okonomiyaki-style tater tots (left) or the Smacked Cucumber.
Dalila Thomas

Not a fan or ramen or bao? No worries. The Okonomiyaki-style tater tots ($3) and Smacked Cucumber ($4) are great, flavorful alternatives.

How a-bao that?

R&B at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. (downtown Dallas)

