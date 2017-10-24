In the Heart of Texas, Leatherface Lives On, and the BBQ Is Damn Good

We Slaughter Barbecue isn’t easy to find. On the outskirts of Bastrop about 30 miles east of Austin, it sits off the side of state Highway 304 in what was once known as the Last Chance Gas Station. It was the only full-service gas station for miles around, and it had the unfortunate habit of running out of gas whenever outsiders wanted to fill up. It's also the last place many of them were seen before they were dished up as part of the Slaughter family's famous barbecue.

Over the years, the one-story building has housed a bar, a convenience store, a barbecue place and a resale shop known as Bilbo's Texas Landmark. It sat dilapidated and filled with junk for nearly a decade. Then horror movie fan Roy Rose and his wife, Lisa, purchased it a couple of years ago and restored it to its original glory as seen in Tobe Hooper's 1974 horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, including the same gas pumps, the same model of chairs and a replica of the Coke machine that appeared in the movie.

“We've been hoarding all that stuff for two or three years in a warehouse,” Lisa Rose says.

She says horror movie fans are quite familiar with the history behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre locations, and her husband, who's been a fan since childhood, found the former owner's phone number and called a few times to ask about the property. The owner wasn't ready to sell it until Roy’s 40th birthday in April 2015. The Roses packed up their belongings in Ohio and moved to Texas a few months later.

Since then, what's now called simply The Gas Station has been slinging smoked meat, selling horror movie paraphernalia and renting cabins and campsites to horror movie fans drawn to the site of the seminal slasher movie and the home of Leatherface. Many of them arrived in force earlier this month to attend the Cult Classic Convention at the Bastrop Convention and Exhibit Center.

They came from all over Texas and as far away as Australia to meet some of the original actors from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre film series, including Dallas' Ed Neal, who cemented his cult status as the cannibalistic hitchhiker Nubbins from Hooper's 1974 film.

“I've got this knife; it's a good knife,” is just one of his memorable lines from the movie. “My family's always been in meat!” and “The old way ... with a sledge! You see, that way's better. They die better that way,” are a couple of others.

Lisa Rose, who met her husband when she was 17, says the film's dark humor inspired him to become a fan and an avid collector of horror art, which he sells at their gas pipe businesses up in Cleveland and The Gas Station outside of Bastrop.

“You kind of feel sorry for Leatherface, too,” Rose says. “If you think about it, he's just trying to protect his family.”

What kid wouldn't want a Leatherface doll for Christmas? Brian Maschino

Say hello to Leatherface

On a Saturday afternoon in early October, The Gas Station looked eerily similar to the mom-and-pop gas station from the opening of 1974's original film when Sally Hardesty and her brother Franklin, traveling with three friends, stopped to fuel up their old green van. They were on their way to investigate reports of vandalism and grave robbing at a Texas cemetery where the Hardestys' grandfather was buried. Instead, they found a serial killer known simply as Leatherface.

Raised in a family of cannibalistic rednecks, he was built like a giant, thick as a tree trunk and mentally disabled from inbreeding or ether fumes. Leatherface verbalized only in grunts and pig squeals. He wore a mask of dried human skin, swung a sledgehammer like a butcher killing swine and wielded a chainsaw, turning “a lumberjack’s tool into the stuff of nightmares and the blood-curdling scream into an art form,” as the Toronto Star wrote in 2003.

Leatherface has created a Texas legend, thanks to Hooper’s claim the movie was “inspired by a true story.” It seems just about anyone who hails from rural Texas has a family member who knew the real Leatherface and his family. My aunt used to tell a story about my uncle meeting the original killers on a creek bank and fishing with them.

“He didn't know they were doing those things until it hit the news,” she said.

The webmaster of one forum for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (there are several) has been trying since 1998 to debunk the myth that Leatherface was real.

“I have received numerous emails from people who are mad at me and call me every name in the book,” he wrote on his web page. “Why? I believe it's because they have never had the opportunity to understand what is really behind the movie. They have been told their entire lives by friends and family that the story is true.”

The Texas Prison Museum has a statement on its website, too: Leatherface never served time in a Texas penitentiary — although people do ask.

Leatherface was inspired by serial killer Ed Gein, a farmer suspected of killing at least two women between 1954 and 1957 in Plainfield, Wisconsin. Like Leatherface, Gein wore human skin, not only as a mask but also as suits of women's bodies. A grave robber and a necrophiliac, he nurtured an unhealthy obsession with his mother, who died and left him alone. He became known as the Butcher of Plainfield after police discovered the headless body of a hardware store cashier gutted like a pig and hanging from the ceiling of his farmhouse in November 1957.

Gein died of cancer and respiratory illness in 1984 at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Wisconsin. His story purportedly inspired writer Robert Bloch, whose novel Psycho was the basis of the Alfred Hitchcock film. Gein has also been cited as a source for the character Jame Gumb and his odd sewing habits in Silence of the Lambs.