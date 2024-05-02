Jenna Kapitan Provides Gender-Affirming Beauty Services For the Queer Dallas Community

Having grown up in the small Texas town of Wills Point, Kapitan recalls feeling like a rainbow sheep, not knowing many other people who “fell under the LGBTQ+ umbrella” like herself. When she moved to Dallas and began her aesthetician training, Kapitan was surprised at the number of LGBTQ+ people who had trouble finding adequate skin and beauty treatments affirming the community.
“Over the years, after I went to aesthetician school, I knew that I didn't want to work under anybody else,” Kapitan says. “I wanted to start my own thing and have a space where people who felt weird or out of place would feel comfortable. I feel like [Beyond The Binary] stemmed from like a personal space, but into something that I wanted to help other people with.”
Kapitan welcomes clients from all walks of life. Her process is fairly comprehensive. All new skincare clients must book a first-time consultation through Kapitan’s website. From there, Kapitan creates a treatment plan and a homecare plan to help clients reach their goals.
Some of Beyond The Binary’s more advanced treatments include chemical peel targeting acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation and aging. Kapitan also provides DMK enzyme therapy and body waxing to help clients arrive at their desired aesthetic corresponding to their gender identity.
Scar revision and acne bootcamp treatments are also helpful to clients who have received gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapy.
And microchanneling and brow lamination especially help queer and trans people who are newly out, finally living their lives to the fullest.
According to a survey by the National Center for Transgender Equality, 19% of participants were refused medical care due to their transgender or gender-nonconforming status. Of those surveyed, 28% postponed receiving assistance when sick or injured due to discrimination, and 50% reported having to explain transgender care to their providers. Though these stats specifically refer to medical care, the idea of receiving aesthetic treatments as a queer or trans person could be just as daunting, Kapitan says.
“I find that a lot of other aestheticians may not know how to care for somebody in the community,” says Kapitan. “Maybe they don't fall under the umbrella, maybe they've just never been around a queer person or a trans person before, and they're unsure about how to service them. I feel like a lot of training in aesthetic schools, and even continuing education, no one really talks about the LGBTQ community. Quite frankly, it's kind of insane to me that no one really talks about it, especially in the skincare space. So I'm just here to be loud and proud about it and let people know that I'm here, I exist. I'm here to help anyone under any marginalized community, especially the LGBTQ community, who's nearest and dearest to my heart.”
Rainbow BrightKapitan says that she has come across queer, trans and gender-nonconforming clients who have shared that some aestheticians don’t know how to provide treatment for their specific needs.
“When people think of an aesthetician, there's kind of a certain mold in their mind,” says Kapitan. “Breaking that mold has been really important to me.”
In order to maintain a comfortable space and maintain a feeling of safety for her clients receiving intimate services, Kapitan wants to keep her studio space for as long as possible before expanding into a larger storefront. But she also wants to become a household name, and to help educate other aestheticians on how to provide care to LGBTQ+ clients — and help provide LGBTQ+ clients with the resources needed to access adequate care.
When she eventually opens a storefront of her own, Kapitan plans to prioritize providing employment opportunities to LGBTQ+ people.
But for now, Kapitan is happy to provide a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and for the misfits, the black sheep and those who simply want to elevate their aesthetic and revel in their inner and outer beauty.
“I'm not only open to having just queer clientele,” says Kapitan. “I welcome so many different types of people. But all of the queer-dos are more than welcome in my space.”