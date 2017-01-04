menu

A Brief Look at the Naming Rights History of Gexa Energy Pavilion, Recently Renamed Starplex

Above & Beyond's Tony McGuinness Chimes in on Lights All Night's Biggest Party Yet


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Brief Look at the Naming Rights History of Gexa Energy Pavilion, Recently Renamed Starplex

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 2:12 p.m.
By Mollie Jamison
Starplex, Gexa, SuperPages.com Center ... whatever you call it, everyone has watched a show from this South Dallas venue's lawn seats at one point or another.EXPAND
Starplex, Gexa, SuperPages.com Center ... whatever you call it, everyone has watched a show from this South Dallas venue's lawn seats at one point or another.
Mikel Galicia
A A

Since opening in 1988, Fair Park’s Gexa Energy Pavilion has officially changed its name more times than Sean John Combs (also known as P. Diddy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or Puff).

News recently broke that the Live Nation-operated concert venue will now go by Starplex Pavilion, a name similar to its 1998 title, Starplex Amphitheater. But no one knows if the nostalgic name will stick.

Dallas Observer confirmed the name change on Tuesday via email with Kaitlyn Henrich of Live Nation’s communication department. Henrich stated that no additional information on the switch was available at this time.

For its first 10 years, the city-owned venue was known as Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheater, and after the loss of naming rights, simply Starplex Amphitheater. Two years later, another sale was made and the venue went by Smirnoff Music Centre, or The Music Center at Fair Park during underage shows.

Upcoming Events

After an eight-year run for the vodka company, naming rights were purchased by yet another business and the SuperPages.com Center was born. A Houston-based electricity provider swooped in and purchased naming rights two years later and the venue took on the title Gexa Energy Pavilion in 2008. Mix them all together and you get GexaPlex, another common name used to describe the venue.

During its glory days as Starplex Amphitheater (1998-2000), Dallas delighted in the very best of late-'90s rock and metal music. Think: Ozzy Osbourne, Incubus, Godsmack, Pantera, P.O.D., Shuvel, Nine Inch Nails, Styx, Everclear, Blink-182, KISS, Chevelle, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

According to DallasPavillion.org, a “local, independent website for the people of Dallas and not affiliated or sponsored by Live Nation, Ticketmaster or Gexa Energy Pavilion,” the 20,000-seat amphitheater has hosted more than 600 concerts for more than 6 million people since its creation.

Whether you remember the days of death metal during the dawn of Starplex, or you posed as a scene kid to partake in Warped Tour as a teen, chances are you’ve watched the sun set over South Dallas from this venue’s legendary lawn seats.

We don’t care what your name is, Starplex, we are just glad you’re still around.

For upcoming concerts and events, follow Starplex Pavilion’s new Twitter account.

Mollie Jamison
Mollie Jamison is a 24-year-old veg head with an eclectic taste in music, ranging from classic rock to '90s R&B. Her loves include karaoke, yoga, the great outdoors, red wine, outer space and contemporary art. The UNT alum reigns from a small East Texas town, but she’ll never tell you where. She appreciates the occasional adrenaline rush while snowboarding, rock climbing, long boarding and wake surfing. This Aries wild child has been published in Cowboys and Indians Magazine, Dallas Child Magazine and West Fort Worth Lifestyle Magazine. She intends to join the Peace Corps one day soon and dreams of graduate school at NYU.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >