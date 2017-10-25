Corey Feldman, in Dallas Before Drug Bust, Said He Was Nervous to Drive Through Louisiana

Police in Mangham, Louisiana, pulled over actor-turned-singer Corey Feldman for speeding Saturday night. He was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding and driving with a suspended license.

At his show in Dallas on Thursday, Feldman prophetically told Dallas Observer writer Eva Raggio that he was nervous to drive through Louisiana.

"They had to drive through Louisiana through the night, and he said he was nervous about it," she recalls. "I said, 'What do you have, Corey?' and he didn’t say."

Feldman, who is best known for his roles in ’80s films such as Stand By Me, The Goonies and Gremlins, has been releasing music since ’94. He debuted his new music project, Corey Feldman and the Angels, on the Today show in September 2016.

The Today show performance was widely mocked, but Raggio says the crowd that turned up to Club Dada last week seemed sincerely interested in what Feldman was doing.

"People seemed to be into it," she says. "Obviously, they were there to see Corey the ’80s icon more than Corey the musician, but people were having a good time. He had these angels onstage who were dancers and back-up singers, all blonde."

Feldman released a fifth album, Angelic 2 the Core, in June 2016, but Raggio says he played lots of covers Thursday night. One was Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti." After the show, Feldman met with fans. On his website, VIP meet-and-greet packages sell for $75.

"He was making an effort to speak to each person and to take pictures," Raggio says. "He didn't seem rushed."

Raggio and her sister, Lau Espina, were introduced to Feldman by the "angel" working his merch table.

"He asks my sister, 'What do you do?' And she said, 'I study acting.' And he said, 'Oh, you should come work for me and be one of the angels.' He was serious. She got his wife’s information, and they exchanged a few texts and they invited us to Houston."

"We were promised that these charges could all b dropped with proof of proper scripts." – Corey Feldman on Twitter

Before Saturday, Feldman was in the news for speaking out about pedophilia in Hollywood in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal. He declined to speak on the subject.

"Everyone wants an interview right now," Raggio recalls him saying.

A show in Houston, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled as a result of Feldman's legal trouble in Louisiana. Five other people in his entourage were also charged with possession, but all were released after paying fines or posting bond.

On Sunday, Feldman took to Twitter to clarify that he had been charged because the bus was his, not because the drugs were his.

"I received a misdemeanor in Louisiana, due 2 a member of my crew having medical marijuana, with a legal CA prescription, I had nothing on me, but was charged because its my bus," he wrote. "Also 5 others were charged due 2 having legal medicines without their particular bottles. No illegal or street drugs were found on the bus at all! Which is y nobody spent the night in jail. However we were promised that these charges could all b dropped with proof of proper scripts."

