'There Was No Break-In,' Erykah Badu Says

We're not even a week into 2018, and Erykah Badu has already been at the center of two weird, and likely related, stories.

On New Year's Eve, the neo-soul songstress and Dallas native posted an Instagram video during a supposed traffic stop by Dallas police officers who "just wanted to say hi."

The next day, Rebecca Lopez at WFAA-TV tweeted that a stalker had been found inside Badu's home.