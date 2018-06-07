Dua Lipa Proves She's as Much a Live Performer as She Is a Recording Artist

Dua Lipa sounds as good onstage as she does in her YouTube videos.

It can be hard to trust record companies and believe that entertainers sound the same live as they do recorded. This especially rings true for electronic and pop genres. But sometimes, fans get really lucky, and an artist proves to be even better in person.

Dua Lipa is one of these beautiful exceptions. These days, there are a million ways to distort music, but you can’t fake vocal skills like hers when you break into the music industry covering songs on YouTube as a pre-teen.

The now 22-year-old English artist put on a performance Wednesday night at South Side Ballroom that doubled as a dance party so intense that not a single soul stood still. The sold-out show had all the right ingredients: an energetic Lipa, three killer bandmates and some knockout visuals. She opened the set with “Blow Your Mind,” her first single to climb the U.S. charts and make the Billboard Hot 100 list.