Tomi Lahren Gets into it With Beyoncé (and the Beyhive) on Twitter

Two Texans are going at it this month. Dallasite and conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, who got her start on Glenn Beck's Irving-based news and entertainment network The Blaze, referred to "police hating Beyonce" on Twitter.

Houston native Beyoncé was in New York City to present former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Last year, Kaepernick started a movement to protest racial injustice at NFL football games by kneeling during the national anthem.

"Police hating Beyoncé presents police and America hating Kappy with a 'legacy' award," Lahren tweeted. "This is how far we've fallen. Wow."

The pop star's superfans, known as the "Beyhive," were quick to fire back on the social media platform.