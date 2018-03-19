Denton County Deputy Arrested for Child Sex Crime

UPDATE: 2 p.m.: The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit supporting the arrest warrant for Weston Jordan that contains additional details about his case:

The ad was posted on March 13 with a headline that read "I'm looking for a needy twink."

"I'm looking for a young discreet twink that's into body contact, make out, oral and is a top, bottom or vers. Must be DDF and clean. I'm near UNT. I will host and you must be able to come to me. Race is no issue, just be slim and smooth, I prefer just one for regular. Must send a good pic and age with reply."

An undercover officer from a joint task force with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Fort Worth Police Department and the FBI conducted a joint online solicitation of a minor operation [and] responded to the post. He told Jordan that he was 16 and white and lived in Hurst.

Jordan said that he could pick him up, but he would need to stay the night. The officer responded that he would tell his mother that he was staying the night with a friend.

Jordan began conversing with him and asked for a picture via email, so the officer sent one of a clothed teenager. Jordan said that he liked it. The officer told him that he wasn't experienced, but Jordan said it wasn't a problem and that he was into oral sex and asked him what he liked. The officer said he liked to be on bottom mostly but wanted to learn, according to the affidavit.

They agreed to meet at the Burger Box in Hurst.

A few minutes later, Jordan asked him to send another photo of him holding a piece of paper that read, "Legit 03/13/08." So he sent him the photo.

Jordan responded and said that he was taking a shower and then heading his way to pick him up. The officer asked him if he needed to bring condoms and Jordan said, "I have some."

ORIGINAL STORY: A Denton County sheriff's patrol sergeant posted a Craigslist advertisement looking for a "needy twink" who wanted to have sex, according to investigators who arrested the officer on charges of solicitation of a minor.

“I’m near UNT,” 46-year-old Weston Jordan wrote in an ad posted March 13. “I will host and you must be able to come to me. Race is no issue, must be DDF [drug and disease free].”

A supposed 16-year-old high school student responded to the ad and said he was interested and would ask his mother if he could stay the night with a friend. He said he was unable to go to Jordan because he didn’t have a car. They discussed sexual preferences, and the teenager pointed out his age and that he was inexperienced, which Jordan allegedly said was fine, according to investigators.

Jordan planned to pick up the teen at the Burger Box in Hurst after he showered. He planned to keep him for the night and had already picked up the condoms he intended to use, according to an investigation by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas state troopers met Jordan on his way to the Burger Box. He was arrested Tuesday evening, charged with online solicitation of a minor and taken to Tarrant County Jail. He was released on $5,000 bail.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a press release that he was shocked and ashamed by Jordan’s actions.

“Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated,” Murphree said. “He has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office.”

Jordan had been serving Denton County since 1992. He started as a detention officer and worked his way up to a day-shift patrol sergeant. He was terminated after his arrest.

