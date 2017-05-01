Dallas Police Looking for Active Shooter In Old East Dallas, Paramedic Shot (Updating)

An overhead view of Dallas Fire and Rescue's Dodd Training Center on Dolphin Road. Dallas Fire and Rescue

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information is available.

Update 1:20 p.m.: According to Anna Hill, president of the Dolphin Heights neighborhood association, police are look for a black man, carrying a rifle and wearing dark clothing. Police informed the media a little after 1 p.m. that the scene around the shooting is "still active and very dangerous."

@jenmisstx Those of you living in and around Dolphin Heights Owenwood and MillCity be safe and look out black male bald headed in dark clothing &trifle — Anna Hill (@DHNACOMMUNITY) May 1, 2017

Dallas police confirmed just after noon Monday that an unknown gunman shot a Dallas paramedic near I-30 and Dolphin Road in Old East Dallas. According to the city, the paramedic is currently in surgery at Baylor Hospital in Dallas. City officials warned Dallas residents to stay away from the area near where the shooting occurred, calling the area an "active scene."

Video from local news helicopters showed Dallas Police officers surrounding a home across from the main entrance of the Dallas Fire academy at 5000 Dolphin Road, Monday afternoon just after 12:30 p.m.

