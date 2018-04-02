Ethan Couch Gets Out of Jail Just Before His 21st Birthday

Sometime after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Ethan Couch is getting out of Tarrant County jail. The 20-year-old drunken-driving killer responsible for the portmanteau "affluenza" becoming part of the American lexicon will have served 720 days, completing a condition set by District Judge Wayne Salvant for Couch's transfer to the adult probation system.

Couch's case attracted international attention in 2013 after a psychologist testifying on his behalf said the teen suffered from something called affluenza. The condition, according to G. Dick Miller, left the teenager unable to anticipate the consequences of his actions because his wealthy parents failed to set boundaries during his childhood and adolescence.

Although Couch killed four people and left a fifth victim paralyzed, his trial judge, Jean Boyd, didn't sentence him to any jail time, instead giving him 10 years of probation.