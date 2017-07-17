Every Detail We Know About Ezekiel Elliott's Alleged Bar Assault

EXPAND Ezekiel Elliott ran the ball against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 18, 2016. Keith Allison

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a fight Sunday night at the Clutch Dallas bar in Uptown, according to multiple media reports.

According to the Dallas Police Department, police responded to the bar on Cedar Spring Road in Uptown at 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Nkemakola Ibeneme, a Dallas DJ who goes by the name DTrain, told police that a man he did not know punched him in the nose. Police classified the event as an aggravated assault. The report doesn't name Elliott, but the NFL has issued a statement saying that it is "aware of the incident."

Nkemakola Ibeneme, also known as, DJ DTrain Nkemakola Ibeneme via Facebook

Ibeneme did not immediately return multiple requests for comment from the Observer, but a video of the fight's aftermath obtained by TMZ shows Ibeneme lying on the ground in the bar and then holding a towel to his nose as her prepares to get into an ambulance.

Elliott is the subject of a nearly yearlong investigation into allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. That investigation is rumored to be on the verge of wrapping up, with Elliott apparently facing a one- or two-game suspension, but Sunday's fight complicates matters. Elliott could face additional discipline from the NFL regardless of whether he is charged with a crime.

