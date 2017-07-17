menu

Every Detail We Know About Ezekiel Elliott's Alleged Bar Assault

10 Contracts That Changed Dallas Sports


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Every Detail We Know About Ezekiel Elliott's Alleged Bar Assault

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 1:49 p.m.
By Stephen Young
Ezekiel Elliott ran the ball against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 18, 2016.EXPAND
Ezekiel Elliott ran the ball against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 18, 2016.
Keith Allison
A A

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a fight Sunday night at the Clutch Dallas bar in Uptown, according to multiple media reports.

According to the Dallas Police Department, police responded to the bar on Cedar Spring Road in Uptown at 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Nkemakola Ibeneme, a Dallas DJ who goes by the name DTrain, told police that a man he did not know punched him in the nose. Police classified the event as an aggravated assault. The report doesn't name Elliott, but the NFL has issued a statement saying that it is "aware of the incident."

Ibeneme did not immediately return multiple requests for comment from the Observer, but a video of the fight's aftermath obtained by TMZ shows Ibeneme lying on the ground in the bar and then holding a towel to his nose as her prepares to get into an ambulance.

Elliott is the subject of a nearly yearlong investigation into allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. That investigation is rumored to be on the verge of wrapping up, with Elliott apparently facing a one- or two-game suspension, but Sunday's fight complicates matters. Elliott could face additional discipline from the NFL regardless of whether he is charged with a crime.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >