Advocates for Paid Sick Leave Turn in Nearly Double the Signatures Needed for November Vote

In less than two months, Dallas workers' rights advocacy groups pushing for a citywide paid sick leave ordinance collected more than 110,000 signatures from Dallas residents in support of a referendum on the issue. If about half of those signatures — 60,000 or so — are verified by the Dallas city secretary, the ordinance will appear on Dallas' general election ballot this November.

"Nobody got here by themselves. The lesson is when we come together, we can do amazing thing," said Jose P. Garza, executive director of the Texas Workers Defense Project, at a news conference Monday afternoon. "These people up here and so many more across the city of Dallas worked their tails off to collect more than 110,000 signatures. The people of Dallas have spoken. They want their paid sick time, and we're going to work with our friends in the city to make sure that they get it."

Dallas' proposed sick leave policy would provide any person working in the city at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of six or eight days a year, depending on the size of the employer. Workers using their leave would be compensated at their normal hourly rates. Tipped employees making less than minimum wage would be paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 while on leave.