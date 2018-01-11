Texas Company Finishing First Medicinal Cannabis Crop Despite Enforcement Changes

"We view Sessions' actions as being more about what's happening in other states than what's happening in Texas," Morris Denton says.

Sometime next month, Compassionate Cultivation, one of three Texas companies licensed to grow cannabis under 2015's Compassionate Use Act, is going to roll out its first batch of cannibidiol oil, the low-THC medicine allowed under the law to patients with intractable epilepsy. It will do so despite uncertainty about federal enforcement against marijuana, medical and otherwise, thanks to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind an Obama administration policy that prevented federal law enforcement from enforcing federal marijuana laws that conflicted with state laws.

"We're staying the course," Morris Denton, CEO of Compassionate Cultivation, says. "We're focused on making the highest quality-medicine out to people with intractable epilepsy. We view Sessions' actions as being more about what's happening in other states than what's happening in Texas."

Over the past half-decade or so, marijuana laws across the country have been liberalized, and several states — most recently, California — have legalized recreational marijuana use. Thanks to a bill passed by the Vermont Senate, seemingly in response to Sessions' decision last week, the state could become the first to legalize recreational pot through legislation rather than through a ballot measure.