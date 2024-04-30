 DEA to Reclassify Marijuana: What it Means For Dallas, Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Marijuana To Be Rescheduled in U.S. What Does That Mean for Texas?

The move won't legalize marijuana across the country, but it's a step in that direction.
April 30, 2024
The move by the DEA could signal something bigger for cannabis reform in Texas
The move by the DEA could signal something bigger for cannabis reform in Texas Danielle Lirette
Share this:
After months of talks within the agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is finally moving to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The proposal still needs to be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, but it would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge that it has less potential for abuse compared with the country’s most dangerous drugs. Once the White House OMB signs off on the proposal, the DEA will take public comments about removing marijuana from its current classification as a Schedule I drug. Other Schedule I drugs include LSD and heroin. If approved, the proposal would reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug.

Moving marijuana to Schedule III would remove it from under an IRS code that prevents marijuana businesses from claiming tax deductions for business expenses, according to NBC.

This could all mean something, or possibly nothing for the Lone Star State.

tweet this
The Associated Press confirmed the move on Tuesday through five people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. While it is significant, the DEA’s actions won’t legalize recreational cannabis use in the U.S.

This comes after President Joe Biden previously called for a review of federal marijuana laws in October 2022 and pardoned thousands who were federally convicted of simple possession.

This could all mean something, or possibly nothing for the Lone Star State.

Daryoush Austin Zamhariri, creator and chief editor of the Fort Worth-based Texas Cannabis Collective news site, told the Observer in February that rescheduling marijuana could have a tremendous impact on the state. He explained that Texas has trigger laws that match federal scheduling as long as the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) doesn’t intercede in less than 30 days.

On the other hand, though, Texas could reject the rescheduling and keep marijuana as a Schedule I drug, even though the state has a medical marijuana program and recognizes (at least to some degree) the medicinal uses of the drug. The state’s medical program is called the Texas Compassionate Use Program.

But, if Texas matches the federal scheduling, it could mean some good things for the state. Zamhariri guesses if that happens it won’t be such a big task to expand the state’s medical marijuana program in the next legislative session.

“It’s almost been 10 years since we passed the Compassionate Use Act, and yet Texas' remains one of the most restrictive medical marijuana programs in the country,” Zamhariri said. “Texas can and needs to do more for the patients that are in Compassionate Use.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jacob Vaughn is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where he primarily covers local news and cannabis. Jacob freelanced for the Observer beginning in March 2018 before joining the staff full-time in June 2020. He was also the Clubs Editor from August 2019 to June 2020. Before the Observer, Jacob freelanced for the Local Profile and worked as the editor-in-chief of Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus newspaper, The Brookhaven Courier. In 2021, Jacob appeared on CBS News to speak about the Conservative Political Action Conference. He was also interviewed by NPR affiliate KTTZ about national and state cannabis laws.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn
BREAKING: 97.1 The Freak Fires On-Air Crew, Will Return to Rock Radio Format

Arts & Culture News

BREAKING: 97.1 The Freak Fires On-Air Crew, Will Return to Rock Radio Format

By Kelly Dearmore
Dallas Has 4 of the Top 100 High Schools in America

Education

Dallas Has 4 of the Top 100 High Schools in America

By Kelly Dearmore
Just Like Everything Else, Mobile Homes in Texas Are Becoming Less Affordable

Housing

Just Like Everything Else, Mobile Homes in Texas Are Becoming Less Affordable

By Jacob Vaughn
Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game Is Against The Dallas Wings

Sports

Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game Is Against The Dallas Wings

By Emma Ruby
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation