Texas Democrats Find Hope in Early Voting Numbers

Less than a week into early voting for this year's Texas Republican and Democratic primaries, the state's Democrats believe they could be seeing the blue wave many have expected as opposition to President Donald Trump solidifies ahead of the midterm elections. Across the state's 15 largest counties, Democratic turnout is up over the first two days of voting, compared with 2014, according to numbers collected by the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

Among all voters who've cast ballots so far, both in person and by mail, Democrats have a small lead, with 76,523 people taking part in the Democratic primary, compared with 69,362 Republicans. Compared with the last midterm election, however, those numbers signal a huge swing. In 2014, at the end of the second day of early voting in the primary, 75,764 voters had participated in the GOP primary, compared with 44,463 who'd cast ballots in the Democratic primary.

Democrats, especially in Texas' urban centers, are showing up. In Harris County, Democratic turnout is up by more than 100 percent since 2014. In Travis County, it's up by more than 97 percent, and in Dallas County, Democratic turnout is outpacing the last midterm election by 77 percent.