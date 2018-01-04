Texas Is Suffering Through its Worst Flu Outbreak in Decades

Dallas County suffered its sixth death of the 2017-18 flu season Tuesday, marking another low point in one of the worst flu seasons in decades, researchers say. While there are signs that Texas' infection rate may have peaked around the holidays, the state and Dallas County aren't out of the woods yet, according to set of tools being developed to keep people safe and better allocate resources during flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu season runs from about September to May. Most years in Texas, a number called the ILI percentage — the number of patients doctors see with flu-like symptoms — checks in at about 2 percent or 3 percent during the offseason and crests to about 6 percent during the worst of the flu season. This year, according to a model developed by a Carnegie Mellon University team led by Roni Rosenfeld, Texas' ILI percentage has already risen above 13 percent.

"This is really record-breaking. In the last 20 years [the estimated number of people presenting flu symptoms] hasn't reached that height," Rosenfeld says. "It's the highest it's been this early in the season, and it's the highest it's been period."