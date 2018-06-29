1,000,000 Gallons of Sewage Are Flowing Toward White Rock Lake

Dallas officials cut off all water recreational activities at White Rock Lake on Thursday afternoon until further notice after 1,000,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into White Rock Creek for about 12 hours Wednesday night and Thursday morning, threatening the lake.

The pollution stems from a Wednesday afternoon construction accident in Plano, during which workers "bored into a wastewater transmission pipeline," according to the North Texas Municipal Water District. You can write your own shit creek joke.