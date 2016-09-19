100 Favorite Dishes, No. 3: Fried Wild Mushrooms at Small Brewpub

menu

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2016 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Small Brewpub may have pared down their menu recently, but one of our favorite Small dishes made the cut for the new menu: the fried wild mushrooms. A rite of passage for first timers at Small Brewpub, this stunning shared plate is no typical pile of fried mushrooms.

Maitake mushrooms are battered with rice flour and fried, then settled over a creamy mound of sour milk jam, made with milk emulsified with garlic, sugar, salt and "tons of lemon juice," chef Misti Norris says. The mushrooms are dressed with pickled white fungus, pickled Sun E Farms peppers and Small's take on pili pili, an African chili sauce that Small makes with smoked, preserved Rae-Lili Farm red jalapenos.

Equal parts earthy, briny, creamy and bright, these mushrooms will always start our meal at Small Brewpub — for as long as they're on the menu, anyway.

Small Brewpub
333 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75208

972-863-1594

smallbrewpub.com

