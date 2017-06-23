100 Favorite Dishes, No. 68: Giant Lunch Boxes at Sura Korean Bistro

EXPAND When you go to Sura Korean Bistro, go hungry. Kathy Tran

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

There aren’t too many lunches in Dallas that we’re digging as much right now as the humongous lunch boxes at Sura Korean Bistro. Glorified — and expanded — bento boxes, they offer up a meaty main, like beef bulgogi or spicy marinated pork in tender chopstickably-small pieces, alongside a salad of clear noodles and veggies, a plainer lettuce salad, a single simple piece of sushi, a fried dumpling and rice. It’s a feast fit for royalty, but priced for the masses.

Oh yeah, and if that box isn’t enough, if the marinated pork topped with sesame seeds and served with almost fajita-like white onion slices leaves you wanting more, there’s also the banchan. Those tiny bowls of veggies, kimchi and egg dishes that come free with Korean restaurant meals, a more virtuous and eclectic rival to chips and salsa, fill up the rest of the table until Sura has served up an eye-popping parade of food. And yes, this works for solo diners. Come to Sura alone and you might never be hungry again.