menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 68: Giant Lunch Boxes at Sura Korean Bistro

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 72: The Pulpo Taco at Revolver Taco Lounge


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 68: Giant Lunch Boxes at Sura Korean Bistro

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
When you go to Sura Korean Bistro, go hungry.EXPAND
When you go to Sura Korean Bistro, go hungry.
Kathy Tran
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

There aren’t too many lunches in Dallas that we’re digging as much right now as the humongous lunch boxes at Sura Korean Bistro. Glorified — and expanded — bento boxes, they offer up a meaty main, like beef bulgogi or spicy marinated pork in tender chopstickably-small pieces, alongside a salad of clear noodles and veggies, a plainer lettuce salad, a single simple piece of sushi, a fried dumpling and rice. It’s a feast fit for royalty, but priced for the masses.

Oh yeah, and if that box isn’t enough, if the marinated pork topped with sesame seeds and served with almost fajita-like white onion slices leaves you wanting more, there’s also the banchan. Those tiny bowls of veggies, kimchi and egg dishes that come free with Korean restaurant meals, a more virtuous and eclectic rival to chips and salsa, fill up the rest of the table until Sura has served up an eye-popping parade of food. And yes, this works for solo diners. Come to Sura alone and you might never be hungry again.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Sura Korean Bistro
More Info
More Info

2240 Royal Lane
Dallas, TX 75229

972-243-5656

www.surakoreanrestaurant.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >