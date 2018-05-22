Tucked Inside an Oak Cliff Art Gallery, Huatey Cafe and Bar Pours Stellar Latin American Spirits

Finding a new neighborhood hangout isn’t always an easy charge in Dallas — unless you happen to walk into the Mercado 369 artisan gallery in Oak Cliff and make your way to the back. Nestled amid breathtaking hand-worked pieces that come from all corners of the Americas you’ll find a small gem called the Huatey Café and Bar.

Dallas' growing mezcal scene gets a boost from this new Oak Cliff bar and restaurant. Ofelia Faz-Garza

Related Stories Mercado Artesanal Highlights Latin American Food, Drink and Art on Jefferson Boulevard

The space, named after the Taino warrior Huatey, who stood bravely against the Spanish in Cuba during the conquest, looks to preserve the culture and arts of the Americas through its thoughtfully curated selection of drinks and food. The mission goes hand in hand with the gallery that houses it.

Inside you’ll find wines from all of Latin America, mezcal, tequila and raisilla, South American pisco, and whisky and gin from Oaxaca. You’ll also find regional Mexican spirits like bacanora, a liquor from Sonora that was illegal until the 1990’s, charanda, a beverage similar to rum distilled in Michoacan, or sotol, described as tequila's and mezcal's northern brethren.