9 Funny ‘Femoirs’ to Celebrate Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, we compiled a list of the 9 funniest books written by female comedians and actresses. Who couldn’t use a little humor to soften the blow of a gender pay gap that affects nearly every U.S. industry
, including Hollywood? (We’re still making about 82 cents for every dollar men earn, ladies.)
Some of these reads are new, and others have been on our shelves for over a decade. And while these "femoirs" probably aren’t housed in the women’s lit section of your local library, their pages are still full of real, raw stories about the struggles of womanhood and motherhood. From difficult divorces and racial stereotypes to eating disorders and sexist employers, these books document the many barriers women face and how laughter is sometimes the best, or only, way to survive them.
We have to add:
given that all of these women are such great performers on stage and onscreen, we highly recommend the audiobooks, all read by the authors themselves. Here are 9 funny, non-fiction must-reads by female authors:
Issa Rae, Misadventures of the Awkward Black Girl
It’s easy to understand why writer, producer and actress Issa Rae was cast as the president in Barbie
. Heck, we would vote for this triple threat any day. This book, published in 2015, just before Rae's HBO show Insecure
blew up, gives you some insight into her early life and rise to success. Born Jo-Issa Rae Diop, this Senegalese superstar writes about being awkward, introverted, Black and of African descent. Even if you’re none of those things, her book is widely relatable and busting with hilarious stories about things like cybersex, hair types, dating, fashion and public displays of affection.
Molly Shannon, Hello Molly: A Memoir
This Saturday Night Live
legend opens her book with a heartbreaking childhood story about a car accident that changed her family dynamic forever. Shannon dives into her unique relationship with her father, a true character himself, as well as her lifelong struggle to fully understand him. With lots of insights on how Catholicism shaped her life and later inspired the characters she played, this book is a must-read for all comedy fans. Learning about her experiences working with big names such as Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell is motivation enough to pick up this memoir, but it is the wild childhood tales of sneaking on airplanes long before TSA that make this a memorable read.
Tiffany Haddish, The Last Black Unicorn
There’s no doubt that Haddish is one of the funniest stand-up comedians and actresses around, but it's her backstory that makes this book so powerful. You'll ugly laugh and you'll ugly cry before you’re done with it. The Girls Trip
star shares her experiences in the foster care system as a teen, recounts how she only pretended she could read until high school and opens up about the abuse she endured on her way to adulthood. Haddish’s genuine desire to make others laugh and the stories of how she found comedy as a way to cope with the difficult cards she was dealt will make you love and admire her even more.
Casey Wilson, The Wreckage of My Presence
Wilson may not be the most widely recognized writer or actress, but she has had many successful moments in showbiz. Her most notable television roles have been starring as Penny on the ABC sitcom Happy Endings
and her brief two-season stint on Saturday Night Live
. Wilson’s also known for co-writing and appearing in the movie Bride Wars
with Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway. The book gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at her many professional endeavors as well as a handful of other laugh-out-loud stories about her quirky family, Scientology, addiction, dating, motherhood and a candid account of her complex relationship with food.
Busy Phillips, This Will Only Hurt A Little
You may remember this bleach-blonde actress from her on-screen appearances in Freaks and Geeks
and Dawson’s Creek,
or perhaps you fell in love with her character in the early-2000s cult classic, White Chicks
. Unlike some celebrity memoirs with chapters of boring childhood stories, Phillips' book is incredibly entertaining from the get-go. But this book also delves into serious topics such as teenage pregnancy, postpartum struggles and even death. She doesn’t sugarcoat life in Hollywood, and her honesty and vulnerability are both admirable and entertaining — not to mention that the book has everything from surprise weddings and mosh pit injuries to name drops like James Franco and Heath Ledger.
Rachel Dratch, Girl Walks into a Bar . . . : Comedy Calamities, Dating Disasters, and a Midlife Miracle
If you are a sucker for those “finding love and success later in life” stories, this one's for you. Dratch is another SNL
favorite, whose work is often underrated. (You might remember her “Debbie Downer'' character on the show.) In this short memoir, the 30 Rock
alum recounts stories from her time on both shows as well as more personal stories about unexpectedly becoming a mother in her 40s, awkward baby-care classes and embarrassing stories of being caught with her pants down. Another thing we love about this book is the hilarious photos, which add even more personality to its pages.
Amy Schumer, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo
Most people love Schumer because she says what others would only dare to think. This book is an extension of the jaw-dropping honesty that makes her style of comedy stand out from the rest. With her usual frank sense of humor, this collection of stories has a lot of sex, so keep that in mind if you were thinking of listening to the audiobook on a road trip with your mom. We know the Trainwreck
star is not for everyone, but any person who loves to laugh should give this one a go. And don’t worry, it’s also got all the usual elements of a memoir, including family, adolescence, love and all that jazz.
Amy Poehler, Yes Please
All Parks and Recreation
fans in the room, please stand up. If you are a true Poehler fan, you’ve already read this one. In fact, 2024 marks the 10-year anniversary of this book — a perfect excuse to read or re-read it. It has tons of fun tidbits about her time as Leslie Knope, including photos and a long, hilarious list of names the character almost took on. On a more serious note, the former long-time SNL
cast member opens up about her divorce and transition to parenthood and offers plenty of other fun nuggets of advice. We celebrate the multi-talented Poehler this month and every month, to be honest.
Tina Fey, BossyPants
From writing and producing to starring in her own work, there really is no one like Fey in the comedy game. (We know, we know, her wingwoman Poehler is arguably tied for first here.) The household name from 30 Rock
, Mean Girls
and Saturday Night Live
rarely needs an introduction. But the powerhouse Fey also started a pretty impressive trend by becoming one of the first female comedians to publish a book at the peak of her professional success, rather than at the end of it, like some traditional Hollywood memoirs. Bossypants
was the beginning of a movement, and the rest of the ladies on this list have her to thank for paving the way in a literary genre that allows us to hear a more intimate story about life in the entertainment industry. For this reason, and many others, we bow down to you, Ms. Fey.