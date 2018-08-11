 


Andy Cohen poses with the Dallas Housewives during their Season 2 reunion.
1
Andy Cohen poses with the Dallas Housewives during their Season 2 reunion.
courtesy Bravo

4-Day Countdown Until RHOD: It's Already Happening, Babe!

Paige Skinner | August 11, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Only four more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. One word: shock.

On Aug. 8, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen tweeted that the new season of RHOD has "EVERYTHING!!!!!" In response, Twitter user @LostEinstein tweeted Cohen to stop trying to make RHOD happen. It's not going to happen.

"It's already happening babe! #RHOD," Cohen responded.

Yes, it is, babes!

Looks like Cohen heard our cries to start promoting better.

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

