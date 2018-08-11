4-Day Countdown Until RHOD: It's Already Happening, Babe!

Only four more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. One word: shock.
On Aug. 8, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen tweeted that the new season of RHOD has "EVERYTHING!!!!!" In response, Twitter user @LostEinstein tweeted Cohen to stop trying to make RHOD happen. It's not going to happen.
Stop trying to make this franchise happen, it’s just uninteresting and unimaginative. Give New Orleans a Franchise— Lost Einstein (@LostEinstein) August 9, 2018
"It's already happening babe! #RHOD," Cohen responded.
It’s already happening babe! #RHOD— Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 9, 2018
Yes, it is, babes!
Looks like Cohen heard our cries to start promoting better.
Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.
