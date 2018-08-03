12-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Andy Cohen, Please Promote Better!

Only 12 more days until our six favorite women return to our living rooms in Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. How are you feeling? We can't feel because we're so excited.
There's a lot of buzz about Season 3 on Twitter, and a lot of die-hard Bravo fans want Andy Cohen, producer of The Real Housewives franchise, to pay more attention to the Dallas ladies.
Please promote dallas like this next month #rhod— Bravo (@Bravoaddict) July 24, 2018
Please, Andy.
@andy Cohen, I dont ask a lot of you. Really, I don't. But, please, please, please, put your weight and enthusiasm behind #RHOD this season. Those ladies and the show deserve to be recognized widely - the 2nd season was one of the best in the entire franchise! #wwhl @BravoWWHL— Xanadude (@XanadudeEarth2) July 18, 2018
We don't ask a lot of you.
I hope this is a mistake. #RHOD such a strong season opening too. Please promote the show more @Andy @Bravotv!! https://t.co/5d0kgU79FO— Real Housewife Polls (@AllCelebPolls) August 16, 2017
C'mon!
@Bravotv please promote #RHOD. You have a ratings hit on your hands. @andy https://t.co/XkOWsOT0r0— Jason Andrews (@rjasonandrews) April 12, 2018
A ratings hit!
Please promote #RHOD more often !!!!!!!!!!!!!!— ?_s (@be_esssi) November 7, 2017
*Annoyed face*
Promote #RHOD better!!— Kasey Eaton (@kasey_eaton) November 5, 2017
Please!!
804,000 viewers? really! It's been steady for #RHOD season 2, but not good enough! I'm just pissed off at @Bravotv @andy promote better!— HarGo (@SugarbabyinTX) October 17, 2017
Pissed!!
#RHOD is soooo much better than #RHOC this season!!! @BravoWWHL @Andy @Bravotv pls promote these fabulous Dallas housewives even more! pic.twitter.com/r6sRdSxkbz— jomejoms (@jomejoms) October 13, 2017
They are fabulous! *Heart eyes*
@Andy it's time to answer your fans as to why u don't promote #RHOD more... answer us please!!!!— RHOBHfans (@bravotvobsessed) October 12, 2017
Answer us, please!!!!
@Andy Please promote #RHOD and change the time slot ... its so GOOD— Omar (@ToxicHeavens) August 30, 2017
So GOOD.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
@Andy when will u actually start to promote #RHOD— RHOBHfans (@bravotvobsessed) September 14, 2017
We need you to actually promote it, Andy.
Guess if Andy Cohen won't promote it, we'll have to do all the heavy lifting. Thanks for nothing, Andy!
Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!