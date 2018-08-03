12-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Andy Cohen, Please Promote Better!

Only 12 more days until our six favorite women return to our living rooms in Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. How are you feeling? We can't feel because we're so excited.

There's a lot of buzz about Season 3 on Twitter, and a lot of die-hard Bravo fans want Andy Cohen, producer of The Real Housewives franchise, to pay more attention to the Dallas ladies.

Please promote dallas like this next month #rhod — Bravo (@Bravoaddict) July 24, 2018

Please, Andy.