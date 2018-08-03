 


12 more days.
12 more days.
courtesy Bravo

12-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Andy Cohen, Please Promote Better!

Paige Skinner | August 3, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Only 12 more days until our six favorite women return to our living rooms in Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. How are you feeling? We can't feel because we're so excited.

There's a lot of buzz about Season 3 on Twitter, and a lot of die-hard Bravo fans want Andy Cohen, producer of The Real Housewives franchise, to pay more attention to the Dallas ladies.

Please, Andy.

We don't ask a lot of you.

C'mon!

A ratings hit!

*Annoyed face*

Please!!

Pissed!!

They are fabulous! *Heart eyes*

Answer us, please!!!!

So GOOD.

We need you to actually promote it, Andy.

Guess if Andy Cohen won't promote it, we'll have to do all the heavy lifting. Thanks for nothing, Andy!

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

