Time's Running Out: Cast Your Votes in Best of Dallas 2025 Reader's Choice Awards

Best of Dallas Reader's Choice voting ends at midnight on September 3. Mark your ballot now to support your favorites.
August 31, 2025
Dallas Observer
Contrary to what you might have heard — mostly from us — we at the Dallas Observer do not know everything there is to know about Big D. That point is driven home every September when we publish our annual Best of Dallas issue. Each  year brings new and surprising places, hidden gem restaurants, unique shops and fascinating people doing their bit to make the city better.

Finding all the best stuff in Dallas is a big job, and we can't do it without help from our readers. That's why we're counting on you to help us sniff out the gems we might have overlooked by voting in our Reader's Choice poll. We've put together 182 categories with nearly 900 nominees for you to choose from, and maybe that special person, place or thing you love is on it. We're sure they'd appreciate your vote. It's good for them, and it's good for our readers. It helps us all know more about what makes Dallas great.

So far, nearly 18,000 people have cast votes. Please join them and help boost the best things in the city. But do it soon. Balloting ends at midnight on September 3. Do us a favor — tell us something we don't know. We look forward to hearing from you.
