The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Dec. 29-Jan. 5

Wednesday, Dec. 29The Holiday screening at Palace Theater
You know you love it. Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz trade homes to get away from life for a spell and find adventure and love in Los Angeles and Surrey, respectively. Jack Black and Jude Law provide capable love interests while a few subplots make The Holiday a perfectly enjoyable, highly rewatchable movie. Sure, you can stream the shit out of it, but don't miss the opportunity to see it on the big screen 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Palace Theater (300 S. Main St., Grapevine) for a whopping $6. Snag tickets online, and concessions in person.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Among the recognizable styles of Christmas music, there are some particularly legendary artists: Darlene Love, Bing Crosby and, of course, the coursing melodies of Mannheim Steamroller. Fans of Mannheim Steamroller are loyal to the dynamic group, so local “Mann-heads” (totally made that up, but it sounds good) should rejoice as they come 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, to Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) for the 35th Anniversary of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. Tickets, for $39.50-$109.50, are available online.
Friday, Dec. 31
Most neighborhoods in Dallas will hear the pop of fireworks on New Year’s Eve, but we prefer to be able to predict where the noise is coming from. Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investment Inc. present a 360-degree, panoramic fireworks display at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Thanks to a coordinated drone effort, the show will be viewable on TV via NBC5-KXAS, Reunion Tower’s Facebook Live, and on YouTube, so even though all Hyatt Regency Dallas rooms are booked, you can still enjoy the booms and pops.
New Year's Eve with A-Trak at AT&T Discovery District
Free outdoor party? Yes, please. Count down to New Year’s on the 104-foot media wall, document the night in the 360 photo booth, drop your jaw at thrilling aerialists and snag party favors if you’re in the first 500 guests. The New Year’s Eve Celebration in the AT&T Discovery District (308 S. Akard St.) also offers performances by A-Trak, Ursa Minor and others. Upgrade the experience (purchase required) to different levels of the Exchange. RSVPs for the free event are encouraged but not required.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium
College football fans get a fix before their Champagne toasts on New Year’s Eve. The Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium (One AT&T Way, Arlington). Are you stanning the Cincinnati Bearcats (great name, for what it’s worth) or Alabama Crimson Tide (catchy slogan)? Tailgate or armchair quarterback depending on ticket availability at the time of your search. All the information is on the Cotton Bowl website.
Epic Family New Year at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark
The weather has been nuts, so why not take the family for a celebration where it’s always a fantastic waterpark temp? Like, ohhh … Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark (2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie). The Epic Family New Year starts at 1 p.m. and features aerial bartenders, craft activity tents, duck drops celebrating midnight around the world, duck races, fire performances and more. Tickets are $17-$34, available online.
New Year's Eve with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, ring in the New Year with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performing waltzes in the Viennese tradition. The party continues after with a Meyerson 'Til Midnight after-party, complete with Champs toast and DJ Souljah. Tickets are $30-$132 online.
Saturday, Jan. 1
The celebration doesn’t have to end when the last bottle is popped. Get to Super American Circus for some heart-stopping one-ring, big top action. Aerial stunts, balancing acts, stacking and hoops? Got it. High-flying fun perfect for the whole fam? Yes, and especially perfect for cheering up those whose flights have been canceled. Get to Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie) 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, or any other of the various times this week through Jan. 2. General admission tickets start at $25 and are available online.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Comedy isn’t black and white … or is it? Murder mysteries certainly are, thanks to Pegasus Theatre. Pegasus is bringing back its masterful Living Black and White technique to the stage at Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). Through the power of makeup, lighting and costumes, the latest Harry Hunsacker mystery, Prime Time for Murder!, comes to life just like it would on screen in 1950. See it 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, with tickets starting at $34, available online.
Tuesday, Jan. 4What the Constitution Means to Me at Winspear
There is a Tony-nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist all about the Constitution of the United States. While that sucker has never not had a lot of drama surrounding it, we weren’t really thinking it would be fodder for Broadway. Heidi Schreck’s What The Constitution Means To Me dives into four generations of women and their relationship to the legendary document. It opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, and runs through Jan. 9 at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Tickets start at $25 and are available online.