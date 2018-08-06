9-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Are You Following Zuri Deuber on Instagram?

Only nine days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. We have single digits and our excitement is overflowing at this point.

If you're a true Real Housewives of Dallas fan, then you're following all six women on all social media platforms. But if you're a true, true fan, then you should be following all of their offspring on social media, too.

Zuri Deuber, the 5-year-old daughter of Housewife Cary Deuber, has her own Instagram account. It's unclear if she's posting on it, or her mother or her father or maybe her brother or possibly her nanny, but she has an account.