screenshot of Zuri Deuber's Instagram

9-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Are You Following Zuri Deuber on Instagram?

Paige Skinner | August 6, 2018 | 4:00am
Only nine days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. We have single digits and our excitement is overflowing at this point.

If you're a true Real Housewives of Dallas fan, then you're following all six women on all social media platforms. But if you're a true, true fan, then you should be following all of their offspring on social media, too.

Zuri Deuber, the 5-year-old daughter of Housewife Cary Deuber, has her own Instagram account. It's unclear if she's posting on it, or her mother or her father or maybe her brother or possibly her nanny, but she has an account.

Here are the highlights from the account:

I think I need a nap... way past my bedtime! happy 4th!

A post shared by Zuri Deuber (@zurideuber) on

She needs a nap!

She's at Dave & Buster's!

My favorite ponytail and I are headed to voice lessons! #watchoutbeyonce

A post shared by Zuri Deuber (@zurideuber) on

Watch out, Beyoncé!

5 years of swag & counting #getonmylevel #dontjudge #prayingforyouhaters

A post shared by Zuri Deuber (@zurideuber) on

Swag!

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

