Martin Lawrence’s First Headline Tour in 8 Years Coming to Dallas This Fall

isn’t Martin Lawrence’s only comeback performance this year. The comedic legend will return to his stand-up roots in Dallas this November on the Y’all Know What It Is! tour — his first headline tour since 2016.



Lawrence announced the tour on Wednesday via a surprise Instagram reel showing the 59-year-old comic “returning to the world he redefined.” The Y’all Know What It Is! tour will kick off in July and reach the American Airlines Center on Friday, Nov. 15. Lawrence will pay another visit to Texas when he performs in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

The “Bad Boy” will bring along two special guests to Dallas: fellow Def Comedy Jam alumnus Deon Cole and Benji Brown, who was a part of Martin Lawrence and Rickey Smiley’s LIT AF tour in 2018. A press release for the 2024–25 tour promises fans an hour-long performance “where Martin brings the real talk and finds the funny in everything from family to culture as only he can.”



