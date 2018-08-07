 


Kameron Westcott loves pink.
courtesy Bravo

8-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Kameron Westcott Applies for Fossil

Paige Skinner | August 7, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Only eight more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. If it hasn't hit you yet, it should by now. Eight days, people!

In a CNBC Prime YouTube video, Dallas Housewife Kameron Westcott reveals her worst job interview. When she applied to be a designer for Fossil, she went in to her  interview with her designs that were mainly pink and rhinestone purses.

"They were like, 'Yeah, this is not our style,'" Westcott says in the YouTube video. "'This is definitely not a fit,' so I learned the hard way that that was definitely not my place to be designing anything."

Ouch! Guess pink isn't for everyone, is it?

Season 3 premieres 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

