2-Day Countdown Until RHOD: 'It's Not Your Amygdala, Honey'

Only two more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Two. Twooooooooooo.

On Aug. 9, Bravo posted a sneak peek of Season 3 on YouTube. Dallas Housewives LeeAnne Locken and D'Andra Simmons are at a meditation class to work on Locken's anger issues. Locken explains to the meditation teacher what she's learned about her amygdala.

"I've learned recently that there's a place in your mind called the amygdala," Locken explains to the meditation guy. "And if you are abused or tortured as a child, it grows exponentially. So my amygdala takes any, any threat and just won't tolerate it."