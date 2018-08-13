 


Amygdala
Amygdala
Wikimedia Commons

2-Day Countdown Until RHOD: 'It's Not Your Amygdala, Honey'

Paige Skinner | August 13, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Only two more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Two. Twooooooooooo.

On Aug. 9, Bravo posted a sneak peek of Season 3 on YouTube. Dallas Housewives LeeAnne Locken and D'Andra Simmons are at a meditation class to work on Locken's anger issues. Locken explains to the meditation teacher what she's learned about her amygdala.

"I've learned recently that there's a place in your mind called the amygdala," Locken explains to the meditation guy. "And if you are abused or tortured as a child, it grows exponentially. So my amygdala takes any, any threat and just won't tolerate it."

Simmons has some thoughts on Locken's amygdala, though.

"LeeAnne, you need to take responsibility for your actions and leave your amygdala out of this," Simmons says during her confessional. "It's not your amygdala, honey, it's you."

Wow!

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo. Bring your amygdala.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

