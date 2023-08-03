 Lionel Messi Is Coming to Texas as Inter Miami Plays Against FC Dallas in Frisco | Dallas Observer
Messi Is Coming to Frisco!

Fans of Leo Messi will have the chance to see the soccer megastar play with Inter Miami against FC Dallas in Frisco's Toyota Stadium.
August 3, 2023
Argentina's rabid soccer fans in Dallas can gather to watch Leo Messi play with Inter Miami against FC Dallas.
Argentina's rabid soccer fans in Dallas can gather to watch Leo Messi play with Inter Miami against FC Dallas. Alex Livesey/Getty
Just when you were ready to retire your Barbie wardrobe, there's another reason to wear pink again: Inter Miami is coming to Frisco.

A few years ago, few people wouldn't have given a rat's ass about this bit of news, but we are now looking at one of the most important sporting events in Texas history. Thanks to a record-breaking deal brokered between club co-owner David Beckham, Apple and Adidas among other interested parties, Inter Miami is now the home team of the biggest athlete in the world, soccer player Lionel Messi.

After the announcement that Messi would relocate from Paris to Florida (after being courted by Saudi Arabia's $1.6 billion offer), ticket prices to his first game with Miami went up 500% percent. The 36-year-old Argentine player made his debut with his new team on July 21, where he scored a dramatic free kick goal at the 93-minute mark, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

He continued his streak with two goals in the first 20 minutes of 4-0 Miami win against Atlanta United. And on Wednesday night, Messi and Miami defeated Orlando City SC with a 3-1 score and a pair of gorgeous goals from the World Cup hero.

And now, Messi gets to kick ass in Frisco. The city best known for nothing in particular will become a holy land after hosting "The Messiah" himself as Inter Miami faces off against FC Dallas — a team we are totally rooting for. The Leagues Cup round of 16 game will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Toyota Stadium.

Just imagine Leo and his wife Antonella shopping with their three sons at IKEA.

Whatever the outcome of the game, one thing is for sure: Argentine fans will be there with drums, banners, incessant chanting, a thermos for mate, and generally absolute insanity. If Messi wins — or doesn't —you can probably find them celebrating at Vivo Dallas or at Al-Amir in Addison, even at Klyde Warren Park.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 11 a.m. but they are limited after a Wednesday night presale for FC Dallas VIP members, so be ready to shell out big bucks to see the GOAT. Tickets run from $199-$499.
