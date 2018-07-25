What's Been Happening on Married At First Sight in Dallas? Glad You Asked

Practically everyone in the world is talking about Married At First Sight in Dallas. People have some thoughts and people want to know more things. And because you — yes, you, the poor person reading this free online article — don't have cable, you're relying on some poor newsperson to give you all the details you need to know. Here you go.

Who are the couples?

There's Tristan Thompson, 29, who is not that Tristan Thompson. This Tristan Thompson played basketball for the University of North Texas and runs tutoring club franchises. He got married to Mia Bally, 29, an airline recruiter. We'll explore Bally more in a minute.

Then there's Danielle Bergmann, 30, whose biggest passion is taking care of dogs. She's married to Bobby Dodd, 27, who did not want to marry an older woman, but the experts paired him with an older woman anyway. He says he's not a mama's boy but a daddy's boy. Do what you want with that information.