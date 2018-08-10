5-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Dallas Couples Rank Low on Bustle's List

Only five more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Honestly, there is not enough time to wrap our heads around it.

On Aug. 7, Bustle, an online publication, ranked Housewives couples across all cities who are married and have a strong bond.

"Now, not every woman starring in the popular Bravo series is married or dating (basically the entire Real Housewives of New York City cast is single), which of course, is absolutely fine," the article reads. "But those who are in well-known relationships and praised by fans for their strong bonds, it's time to recognize them."