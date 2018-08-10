 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Cary and Mark Deuber made Bustle's list.
Cary and Mark Deuber made Bustle's list.
courtesy Bravo

5-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Dallas Couples Rank Low on Bustle's List

Paige Skinner | August 10, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Only five more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Honestly, there is not enough time to wrap our heads around it.

On Aug. 7, Bustle, an online publication, ranked Housewives couples across all cities who are married and have a strong bond.

Related Stories

"Now, not every woman starring in the popular Bravo series is married or dating (basically the entire Real Housewives of New York City cast is single), which of course, is absolutely fine," the article reads. "But those who are in well-known relationships and praised by fans for their strong bonds, it's time to recognize them."

Wow! We could not agree more! We better recognize and YOU better recognize, too!

Bustle's No. 11 couple, and its last couple on the list, is our very own Mark and Cary Deuber. Bustle explains that despite their hardships — like the rumors Mark is gay — they have remained a strong couple.

Bustle's No. 10 on the list is Brandi and Bryan Redmond.

"RHOD's Bryan Redmond definitely isn't as outspoken as his wife on the show, but he and Brandi have come a long way since Season 1," the article reads. "During the first season, they had a lot of arguments about Bryan being away for work and Brandi feeling alone all the time. Thankfully, they were able to work through it."

Thankfully!

The rest of the couples on the list weren't Dallas couples, so we don't care.

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >