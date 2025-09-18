Best Exercise Class

More than a decade into his tenure with the Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin remains the heart of the team — a role no one saw him filling when he first hit the Texas ice as a party-hardy kid 12 years ago. Seguin has had so many injuries over the last few years that his hips are probably entirely metal, but the alternate captain came back strong just in time for playoffs this year and brought some needed veteran energy to the ice. And a few goals, too. It feels inevitable that this face of the franchise will be aging out of the sport sooner than later, and Dallas will be truly sad to see him go.