Arc Angels Gave Fans a Rare Sighting in Dallas This Weekend

January 23, 2022 4:03PM

Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton from Arc Angels are both guitar legends, so that's something to smile about.
Dallas was treated to a rare live performance by Texas royalty this past weekend when Arc Angels performed at the Echo Lounge on Saturday. The Austin-based band co-fronted by Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II originally included the Texas Flood rhythm section and its drummer Chris Layton, who is part of the band.

The Arc Angels have only played just about 30 shows since their inception in 1992, so their Dallas concert was a rare treat. The almost-sold out crowd was as excited to be watching the band as the Arc Angels were to be playing live.
click to enlarge The raucous Texas Gentlemen warmed up the crowd at the Echo Lounge. - ANDREW SHERMAN
The raucous Texas Gentlemen warmed up the crowd at the Echo Lounge.
The Texas Gentlemen opened the show and brought their usual heat. If somehow you don't know these guys by now, you owe it to yourself to check them out. The Dallas-and-Austin group has played alongside names such as George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Shawn Mendes and even Ed Sheeran, but they can carry a show all by themselves.
click to enlarge The Texas Gentlemen set the stage for the legends in Arc Angels. - ANDREW SHERMAN
The Texas Gentlemen set the stage for the legends in Arc Angels.
The Arc Angels took the stage with tremendous energy and effortless ease. The Texas blues influence was rich and heavy. Sexton and Bramhall are both seasoned guitar legends in their own rights. 
click to enlarge Doyle Bramhall II was as masterful as ever on Saturday night in Dallas. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Doyle Bramhall II was as masterful as ever on Saturday night in Dallas.
Sexton had a hit single when he was 16 and went on to tour with Bob Dylan. Bramhall is best known for his work with Eric Clapton and Roger Waters. The two guitarists locked into an almost perfect symbiosis, trading licks and  vocals all night.
click to enlarge Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton made us believe in angels. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton made us believe in angels.
It was truly a joy to watch the fun they had together. So why doesn’t this band play together more often? We'll never know, but we'll take whatever rare Angel sighting we can get.
click to enlarge Charlie Sexton was once part of Bob Dylan's band. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Charlie Sexton was once part of Bob Dylan's band.
click to enlarge Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton were a dynamic guitar duo at their Dallas show. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton were a dynamic guitar duo at their Dallas show.
click to enlarge Arc Angels at Echo Lounge in Dallas. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Arc Angels at Echo Lounge in Dallas.
click to enlarge A view from the top from the Arc Angels show in Dallas. - ANDREW SHERMAN
A view from the top from the Arc Angels show in Dallas.
