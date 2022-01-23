Arc Angels Gave Fans a Rare Sighting in Dallas This Weekend

click to enlarge The raucous Texas Gentlemen warmed up the crowd at the Echo Lounge. Andrew Sherman

Dallas was treated to a rare live performance by Texas royalty this past weekend when Arc Angels performed at the Echo Lounge on Saturday. The Austin-based band co-fronted by Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II originally included the Texas Flood rhythm section and its drummer Chris Layton, who is part of the band.The Arc Angels have only played just about 30 shows since their inception in 1992, so their Dallas concert was a rare treat. The almost-sold out crowd was as excited to be watching the band as the Arc Angels were to be playing live.The Texas Gentlemen opened the show and brought their usual heat. If somehow you don't know these guys by now, you owe it to yourself to check them out. The Dallas-and-Austin group has played alongside names such as George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Shawn Mendes and even Ed Sheeran, but they can carry a show all by themselves.The Arc Angels took the stage with tremendous energy and effortless ease. The Texas blues influence was rich and heavy. Sexton and Bramhall are both seasoned guitar legends in their own rights.Sexton had a hit single when he was 16 and went on to tour with Bob Dylan. Bramhall is best known for his work with Eric Clapton and Roger Waters. The two guitarists locked into an almost perfect symbiosis, trading licks and vocals all night.It was truly a joy to watch the fun they had together. So why doesn’t this band play together more often? We'll never know, but we'll take whatever rare Angel sighting we can get.