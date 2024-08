Dallas Punched Its Ticket to 'Loserville' With Limp Bizkit

click to enlarge Corey Feldman (in the background) hoverboarded on stage during Limp Bizkit's set to film a Tik-Tok video. Andrew Sherman

On an intensely hot Tuesday evening at Dos Equis Pavilion, The Loserville Tour came to Dallas. It was an eclectic assembly of talent headlined by Limp Bizkit and featuring the eccentric Corey Feldman, BONES with Eddy Baker and N8NOFACE, all hosted by rapper Riff Raff. Beyond the obvious theme of "Loserville," the sub-theme was "We're gonna party like it's 1999."Limp Bizkit broke onto the scene in the late 90's, helping create and define the so-called "nu metal" genre. The band still has original members Fred Durst, bassist Sam Rivers and drummer John Otto. Original guitarist Wes Boreland came and went over the years but is back now, with his trademark face coverings. Limp Bizkit also added DJ Lethal to the lineup in '99. The name Limp Bizkit was designed to repel listeners and even turn them off to some degree. That idea backfired as the rap-rock crew has received both commercial and critical success along with a pair ofawards and multiple Grammy nominations.Elmo Kennedy Conner, more commonly known as Bones, is considered by many to be the pioneer of emo rap as well as trap metal. N8NOFACE is known for scream-rock and outlaw country songs that last for a minute or less with no chorus and abrupt endings.Maybe the biggest attraction outside of the headliners was Corey Feldman as the primary opening act. Best known for starring in a number of beloved films includingandFeldman has garnered a lot of attention from his live concerts. Overall, the heat did not deter the ecstatic crowd. Loserville was definitely the place to be for fans of Limp Bizkit, and of spectacles in general.