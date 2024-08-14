 Concert Review: Dallas Visited Loserville With Limp Bizkit | Dallas Observer
Dallas Punched Its Ticket to 'Loserville' With Limp Bizkit

People partied like it was 1999 and did it all for the nookie while breaking stuff.
August 14, 2024
Fred Durst leads the charge at the Loserville Tour.
Fred Durst leads the charge at the Loserville Tour. Andrew Sherman

On an intensely hot Tuesday evening at Dos Equis Pavilion, The Loserville Tour came to Dallas. It was an eclectic assembly of talent headlined by Limp Bizkit and featuring the eccentric Corey Feldman, BONES with Eddy Baker and N8NOFACE, all hosted by rapper Riff Raff. Beyond the obvious theme of "Loserville," the sub-theme was "We're gonna party like it's 1999."
click to enlarge
Corey Feldman (in the background) hoverboarded on stage during Limp Bizkit's set to film a Tik-Tok video.
Andrew Sherman
Limp Bizkit broke onto the scene in the late 90's, helping create and define the so-called "nu metal" genre. The band still has original members Fred Durst, bassist Sam Rivers and drummer John Otto. Original guitarist Wes Boreland came and went over the years but is back now, with his trademark face coverings. Limp Bizkit also added DJ Lethal to the lineup in '99. The name Limp Bizkit was designed to repel listeners and even turn them off to some degree. That idea backfired as the rap-rock crew has received both commercial and critical success along with a pair of Billboard awards and multiple Grammy nominations. 
click to enlarge
Corey Feldman is an animated performer at all times.
Andrew Sherman
Elmo Kennedy Conner, more commonly known as Bones, is considered by many to be the pioneer of emo rap as well as trap metal. N8NOFACE is known for scream-rock and outlaw country songs that last for a minute or less with no chorus and abrupt endings.
click to enlarge
N8NOFACE rap screams a 60-second song.
Andrew Sherman
Maybe the biggest attraction outside of the headliners was Corey Feldman as the primary opening act. Best known for starring in a number of beloved films including The Goonies and Stand By Me, Feldman has garnered a lot of attention from his live concerts. Overall, the heat did not deter the ecstatic crowd. Loserville was definitely the place to be for fans of Limp Bizkit, and of spectacles in general.
click to enlarge
BONES is considered a pioneer of Emo Rap.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Corey Feldman is living the rock and roll dream.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Corey Feldman captivates the crowd.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Corey Feldman is worth the price of admission.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Corey Feldman hits the stage at full force.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Eddy Baker took his turn on the mic during the BONES set.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
BONES sports a Cowboys jersey as he fully immerses himself in a moment.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Limp Bizkit draws a crowd backstage as well as in the stands.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Wes Boreland always adds another element to the show with his elaborate face coverings and make-up.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers rocks out hard.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Fred Durst leads the charge at the Loserville Tour.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The fans happily punched their tickets to Loserville.
Andrew Sherman
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.
