Corey Feldman Is Aware of Your Jokes and Playing Dallas With Limp Bizkit

Actor, writer and singer Corey Feldman boasts a career that reflects his relentless ambition and drive. His roles have ranged from neo-classics Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Stand by Me, License to Drive, The Goonies and The Lost Boys to the 2007 docuseries The Two Coreys (with counterpart '80s icon Corey Haim). Having chronicled his journey in the autobiography Coreyography, Feldman is someone who continuously hits his personal targets with pride. No matter how the internet feels about that.
Feldman released his first album, Love Left, in 1992. But it wasn't until he started touring with his backup dancers (the all-blond, scantily dressed troupe called Corey's Angels) that his live performance became a source of endless scrutiny online.
Rising above the negativity and criticism has become second nature for Feldman, who powers on with all the blissfully unaware glee of American Idol reject William Hung, and however viewers feel about his musicianship, he is providing endless entertainment to fans and haters alike.
He's also been on both sides of the MeToo coin. In his memoirs, he exposed major Hollywood players, such as agent Marty Weiss, as child predators. (In 2020 several former Corey's Angels accused Feldman of misconduct and sexual abuse, charges Feldman denied.)
Feldman performed at Club Dada in 2017, and two days later was busted for drugs at a stop in Louisiana.
But these days, he remains focused on happiness, motivation and staying true to his art. This mindset has transformed him from a "lost boy" into a man who has found his voice and is ready to use it, much to the chagrin of the haters.
That’s not to say that Feldman doesn’t hear the outside noise regarding his singing, his band, his wardrobe choices — he hears it loud and clear. He’s also clear on his own stance, choosing to turn hate into harmony penning lyrics such as, “I see you out there laughing/ Every time I'm gaffing/ Now I'm filling stadiums/ With balls made of titanium” in his song "The Joke."
A joke? Maybe to some, but there are certainly artists in line to collaborate with Feldman: Curtis Young on “Comeback King,” Snoop Dogg with “Go 4 It” and Kurupt on “Lickety Splickety.” Most recently, he’s teamed up with Limp Bizkit, Bones with Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE and Riff Raff on the Loserville Tour, which happens to be rolling into Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 13.
Embracing his rock star era comes with a series of highs and lows. And not just mentally. Living a life on the road is so much more than fun and freedom, especially while footing the bill as an independent artist. He doesn’t shy away from sharing many of the behind-the-scenes wins and losses on his social media.
“It’s been intense and one thing after another with the buses on this tour,” Feldman says. “We spend a lot of money to make sure they’re really nice, and as a leader and a boss, you wanna make sure that everyone is safe and happy. We really try to make sure that we have everything, for a certain price, because we put all the money up. Basically, touring is really expensive if you’re not under a major label. When you’re an independent artist, you cover all of the cost.”
No matter who covers the cost, travel is the most important piece to the touring puzzle, and a little bad luck won’t deter Feldman’s journey. It’s somewhat impossible for him to avoid “road life,” because to him, that’s home.
“I pretty much do this every year,” he says. “Last year, I was on the road for around nine months doing leg after leg. It’s kind of been that way since 2016. Although, it took a year and a half to make the documentary, and then there was COVID, but during that whole time I was still recording, working on my box set and my album. Then I finished it all and at the beginning of 2022, I launched my box set, my new album, a video, and then we went on tour. We started it on 2-22-22 with a pop-up show at the [Los Angeles club] Whiskey a Go Go and then we went all the way to December.”
Feldman may spend most of his life on the road, but years ago he taped Celebrity House Hunting, a reality TV show in which he looked into finding the perfect dwelling to set his bags down.
“Yeah, the joke of that is, I've never owned a house. I still don’t own a house,” he says with a laugh. “I'm either working on a movie and away for months at a time, or I'm on the road touring. I'm always going, and that's just my life. I don't think I've ever spent more than four or five years in one house, so when you're always moving like that, what's the point of buying a place?”
All roads might not lead to a home for Corey, but they certainly do lead to fun. Especially when his longtime pal and director of his video, “The Joke,” Fred Durst is involved.
“Fred and I have known each other for over a decade, and he’s been a great friend and a great supporter,” Feldman says. “When he explained the Loserville Tour to me, I didn’t even have to think about it. I was just like, let’s do this!”
One would think a “throwback tour” would bring out the “throwback fans,” but Feldman says it’s not like that at all. He estimates that most of the fans have never even seen the headliner, Limp Bizkit, in concert at all.
“Every night Fred says, 'How many of you have never seen Limp Bizkit live before?' Literally 90% of the audience screams. It's astounding every time. And these kids are definitely rowdy. They're out there moshing every night in the clearance at the front of the stage. We even had them out there moshing to [Feldman's song] 'Comeback King.'”
The power of music truly transcends on the Loserville Tour, and that’s something Feldman truly values. He also appreciates the camaraderie, the adventure and the opportunity to treat new and old fans to sets that change with every venue.
“Music is created in studios and, yeah, it lives on forever, but you also get to keep recreating it live every night on stage,” he says. “You get to watch the audience singing along to your songs and it’s just so cool. I like to mix it up too and keep it fresh, so they’re getting a new show every night. This tour is just so much fun.”