Downtown’s Coolest Will Gather To Benefit Beloved DJ Mark Ridlen

But that’s just for starters. Our local Zelig has appeared in director Ron Howard's debut film Cotton Candy; founded the bands Quad Pi, The Klogz, Lithium-Xmas and The Moondials (among others); and produced compilation albums inspired by the tiki movement and the defunct Xpo Lounge. His DJ gigs have run the gamut from the long-running "Scaraoke!" karaoke series to high-end parties for Modern Luxury magazine and the Virgin Hotel, not to mention spinning for a who's-who of weddings throughout the years.
In short, we can't imagine the city's nightlife without him. So when cancer survivor Ridlen faced the challenge of having his second kidney removed this summer and a life of ongoing dialysis, a graduate class of night-lifers sprang into action. Organized by Colleen Gilson, Kathi Kibbel and Kim Finch, a benefit to help with hospital and living expenses quickly escalated into an unmissable show of local bands and DJs who have either played with or befriended Ridlen over the years.
"Mark ended up in the hospital to have his second kidney removed, and knowing things were pretty dire, Kim Finch [owner of Double Wide] and I started a text chain to get a benefit going," says Gilson, the former lead singer of the Necrotones and longtime friend of Rid's. "He's going to need money, and we weren't sure about where his diagnosis was going, so we figured out now is as good of a time as any."
"Mark has been in the music scene for years, and he's always willing to help everybody with anything — a musician or a benefit," says Kibbel, who initially wanted to launch a fundraiser last fall. "He's just a wonderful human being, and I wanted to help in any way I could. It snowballed into his big birthday party, which is perfect."
The annual Mr. Rid's Birthday Virgo-Go is Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Double Wide. Ridlen has a deep history with the venue, as he launched his Scaraoke night and a bring-your-own vinyl party called Vinyl Tap there. The evening will include performances by The Nervebreakers tribute band, The Moondials; John Falvo; Long Black Car; and drag king Buck Wylde, along with the live return of Ridlen's KNON radio show, The Sonic Assembly Power Hour.
DJs Gabriel Mendoza, Sista Whitenoise, Mark A. Smith, Tiger Bee, Wild in the Streets and Wanz Dover will spin from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. in the bar area. Led by Todd Hedrick, the auction portion of the night will offer prizes like an original Marilyn Monroe-cover Playboy magazine signed by Hugh Hefner, a five-night stay at a Santa Fe Air BnB, paintings by local artists including Andy Don Emmons, meals at local restaurants and many more prizes that embody Ridlen's kitschy/cool aesthetic. The entire entry fee of $10 will go directly to the DJ, as will sales from a specialized cocktail menu of made-for-the-evening drinks and AF concoctions created by the Beyond the Bar bottle shop.
Bid For Rid
"Mark knows a lot of great artists, so I have a feeling the art will be killer," says Finch. "The entertainment is going to be really great because all those bands are his friends. It'll be a fun night of good times, which is what Mark is all about. He's always such a positive person. He just wants to provide fun and smiles and laughter. He's so carefree and childlike; we all forget how to be like that. When you're around Mark, that inner child comes out, and you want to laugh and be silly, and we need to do that more often."
Those who can't attend the event can bid on items and donate at virgogo.fund. The proceeds of the evening will go a long way to help Ridlen thrive. His hope is to remain cancer-free for two years so that he can receive a donor's kidney. But, like all projects the evening's honoree undertakes, the Virgo-Go benefit is just another excuse to put on a show, just like he's done since he first stood behind the decks all those years ago at the Starck.
"I finally realized about 10 years ago that I was mainly put on this earth to create artful mirth within the ranks of my fellow apes and humans," Ridlen explained. "As a lifelong Dallasite, I've always found it easy to stand out by doing things comparatively differently here. I really can't express enough gratitude to all my loving friends and rando folks enough for acknowledging and assisting with my current health predicament. I'm glad to still be upright and able-bodied enough to mix it up with you all on the 31st!"
Mr. Rid’s Birthday Virgo-Go Cancer Benefit party, featuring a Nervebreakers tribute, DJs, and live and silent auction, will take place at 8 p.m., Aug. 31, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. Tickets are $10 at the door.