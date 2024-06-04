KNON 89.3 Is Back on the Air After Storm-Related Broadcast Outage

Disastrous late spring storms have been coming down on North Texas for the last week, causing widespread power outages and leaving about 3,300 people still without electricity in Dallas County as of Monday afternoon.
After last Tuesday’s early morning eruption of thunder and 80-mile-per-hour winds in Dallas, listener-supported nonprofit radio station KNON 89.3 was thrown off the FM dial for “40 hours and 15 minutes,” says station manager Dave Chaos, “due to outages at both our tower site and studio site.”
Power outages seem like small potatoes now for the longstanding KNON crew, who recently celebrated 40 years on-air. In the fall of 2019 at North Central Expressway and Royal Lane in North Dallas, the station was taken off the air when a tornado ripped into its studio and offices. There were no injuries sustained by staff or any of the station’s broadcast equipment in that tornado, but the building itself took a beating of irreparable structural damage.
KNON’s recent outage of May 28–29 left no rubble to sift through at the station's current headquarters at Interstate 635 and Coit Road, but it gave the staff no choice but to wait out power outages in both North Dallas and Cedar Hill. The station was able, however, to maintain its online streaming feed.
KNON 89.3 first went on the air in 1985 and has since maintained a format of live 24/7 DJ broadcasting, which is becoming more and more rare in an age where most mainstream stations have turned to algorithm-based playlists to fill blocks of airtime during lower levels of listener engagement.
knon.org.