Garth Brooks Fans Say He's 'Lost His Base' After Announcing Biden Inauguration Performance

Country giant Garth Brooks declined to play President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2016 because he was busy (sure, Jan), but accepted the invitation to perform at Joe Biden's inauguration this Wednesday.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Turns out, Garth Brooks doesn’t have many friends in low places. During a press conference on Monday, the country star announced he would be performing at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

The lineup of talent performing at the inauguration includes Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Lopez. Brooks was invited to perform at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2016 but declined because it conflicted with his touring schedule — or so he said — but then again, it also conflicted with Springsteen’s schedule, Elton John’s, Celine Dion’s, Andrea Boccelli’s and seemingly every artist’s you’ve ever heard of.

Brooks has played almost every inauguration since Jimmy Carter’s presidency, save for Ronald Reagan’s and Trump’s. “It’s not a political statement,” Brooks told reporters. “This is a statement of unity. This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

Whatever his intention, Brooks seems to be losing fans faster than the time he unleashed his fictional rock persona alter-ego Chris Gaines. Now, crusaders against cancel culture are ironically calling for Brooks’ cancelation online.

Twitter user Jason Bray wrote: “Just lost all respect for @garthbrooks this is his Dixie Chick's moment.”

Just lost all respect for @garthbrooks this is his Dixie Chick's moment — jasonbray (@jasonbray17) January 19, 2021

Sad to say. Life long fan. No more. Very disappointed! You have lost your base! — Joellen D (@doherty_joellen) January 19, 2021

Amy Rothlin wrote on Brook's Facebook page: “Sorry Garth, I wish you well but Peace out. I will not support an entertainer that can’t see the problems and censorship with the party you are supporting.”

Debbie Kaser, meanwhile, came in with the punny nicknames:

“I just lost all respect for you, will NEVER buy another thing you record. Supporting the Commander in Thief Biden is a slap in the face of America!”

Brooks has said he may be “the only Republican" at the inauguration. But the National Guard disagrees, having deployed an approximate 25,000 troops to stand by in case Q-Anoners decide to spread their right wings all the way to Washington and MAGAttack the Capitol again.