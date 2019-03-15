Jenna Paulette’s Music Is New West — Classic and Modern Country Sound

Jenna Paulette doesn’t want to sound like the typical country act. She sings and plays with a style that acknowledges today's trends in country music while firmly holding onto a traditional sound that puts her roots on display — she was raised on a ranch not far from Dallas.

Paulette emphasizes that her music is “new west,” a sound that puts a hint of pop into the familiar country offerings from decades past.

“New west to me is a combination of the world that I grew up in and the world that is right now,” Paulette says. “I grew up with a very classic idea of what a cowboy is, and it’s what the men in my life kind of looked like, and so I really love George Strait, because he looked like that kind of man — the kind of man I grew up admiring.