North Texas Artists Featured on Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Other Music Festivals in 2024

If you're going to any major festivals this year, be on the lookout for these Dallas-area musicians.
January 18, 2024
Charley Crockett is one name you'll recognize from the Big D if you're at Extra Innings Festival this year. Rachel Parker
Get your sunscreen and ayahuasca ready, because music festival season is upon us. We know that, at this point, music festivals are spiritual erotica for tech bros and trust fund kids, but respect is owed to these festivals for the simple reason that they give worthy artists economic incentives to tour. You don’t need to have a shaman who's indigenous to the Sonoran Desert on retainer to appreciate that.

Speaking of being indigenous to places, a great number of North Texas artists are featured on many of these freshly announced music festival lineups. And no doubt, we are going to see more festivals presenting more locals in the weeks to come.

Until then, here is a laundry list to keep in mind as you ponder spring and summer vacation plans that include cheering on your hometown artists.


Lollapalooza India

Jan. 2728, 2024  Mumbai, India
Locals: Jonas Brothers
Non-locals: Sting, Halsey, OneRepublic, JPEGMAFIA and more.


Noise Pop

Feb. 22 – March 3, 2024 – San Francisco
Locals: Narrow Head
Non-locals: The Mountain Goats, Snail Mail, Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter, Militarie Gun and more.


Extra Innings Festival

March 12, 2024  Tempe, Arizona
Locals: Ryan Bingham, Charley Crockett
Non-locals: Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow and more.


SXSW

March 1116, 2024  Austin
Locals: Ariel & the Culture, Teethe, Jack Barksdale, Housekeys, Danny Bonilla, Caleb Landry Jones, semiwestern, Teenage Sequence
Non-locals: Ho99o9, Horse Jumper of Love, Dry Cleaning, Hermanos Gutierrez and more.


Rolling Loud California

March 1517, 2024 – Inglewood, California
Locals: Post Malone, BigXthaPlug, BashfortheWorld
Non-locals: Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, $uicideboy$ and more.


Treefort Music Fest

March 2024, 2024 – Boise, Idaho
 Locals: Joshua Ray Walker
Non-locals: Ty Segall, Devendra Banhart, Marnie Stern, Janeane Garofalo and more.


Sick New World

April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas
Locals: Polyphia, Kublai Khan TX
Non-locals: System of a Down, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Swans and more.


Shaky Knees Festival

May 35, 2024 – Atlanta
Locals: Dexter and the Moonrocks
Non-locals: Noah Kahan, Foo Fighters, Weezer, Billy Idol and more.


Welcome to Rockville

May 912, 2024 – Daytona Beach, Florida
Locals: Koe Wetzel, Polyphia, Flyleaf, Kublai Khan TX, Drowning Pool
Non-locals: Foo Fighters, Motley Crue, Slipknot, Jelly Roll and more.


Sonic Temple

May 1619, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio
Locals: Pantera, Flyleaf, Polyphia, Kublai Khan TX, Drowning Pool
Non-locals: Slipknot, The Original Misfits, Judas Priest, Limp Bizkit and more.


Milwaukee Metalfest

May 1619, 2024 – Milwaukee
Locals: Devourment
Non-locals: Blind Guardian, Mr. Bungle, Hatebreed, Possessed and more.


Hangout Fest

May 1719, 2024 – Gulf Shores, Alabama
Locals: Koe Wetzel, Paul Russell
Non-locals: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers and more.


Boston Calling

May 2426, 2024 – Boston
Locals: Leon Bridges
Non-locals: Ed Sheeran, Hozier, Tyler Childers, Renee Rapp and more.


Bottle Rock

May 2426, 2024 – Napa, California
Locals: Norah Jones, St. Vincent
Non-locals: Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Mana and more.


Primavera Sound

May 29 June 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain
Locals: William Basinski
Non-locals: Lana Del Rey, SZA, PJ Harvey, Charli XCX and more.


Railbird Music Festival

June 12, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky
Locals: Tanner Usrey
Non-locals: Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Turnpike Troubadours, Hozier and more.


Bonnaroo

June 1316, 2024 – Manchester, Tennessee
Locals: Post Malone, BigXThaPlug, Tanner Usrey
Non-locals: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Pretty Lights and more.


Under the Big Sky

July 1214, 2024 – Whitefish, Montana
Locals: Miranda Lambert, Paul Cauthen, Tanner Usrey, Harper O’Neill
Non-locals: Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Mt. Joy, Tanya Tucker and more.


Electric Castle

July 1721, 2024 – Bontida, Romania
Locals: Marc Rebillet
Non-locals: Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age, Khruangbin, Nina Kravitz and more.


Headbangers Boat Cruise

Oct. 28 Nov. 1, 2024 – Miami
Locals: Frozen Soul, UnityTX
Non-locals: Lamb of God, Dethklok, Napalm Death, Corrosion of Conformity and more.


The ‘90s Cruise

Jan. 31 Feb. 5, 2025 – Tampa, Florida
Locals: Lisa Loeb
Non-locals: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear and more.
Garrett Gravley was born and grew up in Dallas. He mostly writes about music, but veers into arts and culture, local news and politics. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas and has written for the Dallas Observer since October 2018.

