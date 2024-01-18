North Texas Artists Featured on Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Other Music Festivals in 2024

Speaking of being indigenous to places, a great number of North Texas artists are featured on many of these freshly announced music festival lineups. And no doubt, we are going to see more festivals presenting more locals in the weeks to come.
Until then, here is a laundry list to keep in mind as you ponder spring and summer vacation plans that include cheering on your hometown artists.
Jan. 27–28, 2024 – Mumbai, India
Lollapalooza India
Locals: Jonas Brothers
Non-locals: Sting, Halsey, OneRepublic, JPEGMAFIA and more.
Feb. 22 – March 3, 2024 – San Francisco
Noise Pop
Locals: Narrow Head
Non-locals: The Mountain Goats, Snail Mail, Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter, Militarie Gun and more.
March 1–2, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona
Extra Innings Festival
Locals: Ryan Bingham, Charley Crockett
Non-locals: Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow and more.
March 11–16, 2024 – Austin
SXSW
Locals: Ariel & the Culture, Teethe, Jack Barksdale, Housekeys, Danny Bonilla, Caleb Landry Jones, semiwestern, Teenage Sequence
Non-locals: Ho99o9, Horse Jumper of Love, Dry Cleaning, Hermanos Gutierrez and more.
March 15–17, 2024 – Inglewood, California
Rolling Loud California
Locals: Post Malone, BigXthaPlug, BashfortheWorld
Non-locals: Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, $uicideboy$ and more.
March 20–24, 2024 – Boise, Idaho
Treefort Music Fest
Locals: Joshua Ray Walker
Non-locals: Ty Segall, Devendra Banhart, Marnie Stern, Janeane Garofalo and more.
April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas
Sick New World
Locals: Polyphia, Kublai Khan TX
Non-locals: System of a Down, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Swans and more.
May 3–5, 2024 – Atlanta
Shaky Knees Festival
Locals: Dexter and the Moonrocks
Non-locals: Noah Kahan, Foo Fighters, Weezer, Billy Idol and more.
May 9–12, 2024 – Daytona Beach, Florida
Welcome to Rockville
Locals: Koe Wetzel, Polyphia, Flyleaf, Kublai Khan TX, Drowning Pool
Non-locals: Foo Fighters, Motley Crue, Slipknot, Jelly Roll and more.
May 16–19, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio
Sonic Temple
Locals: Pantera, Flyleaf, Polyphia, Kublai Khan TX, Drowning Pool
Non-locals: Slipknot, The Original Misfits, Judas Priest, Limp Bizkit and more.
May 16–19, 2024 – Milwaukee
Milwaukee Metalfest
Locals: Devourment
Non-locals: Blind Guardian, Mr. Bungle, Hatebreed, Possessed and more.
May 17–19, 2024 – Gulf Shores, Alabama
Hangout Fest
Locals: Koe Wetzel, Paul Russell
Non-locals: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers and more.
May 24–26, 2024 – Boston
Boston Calling
Locals: Leon Bridges
Non-locals: Ed Sheeran, Hozier, Tyler Childers, Renee Rapp and more.
May 24–26, 2024 – Napa, California
Bottle Rock
Locals: Norah Jones, St. Vincent
Non-locals: Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Mana and more.
May 29 – June 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain
Primavera Sound
Locals: William Basinski
Non-locals: Lana Del Rey, SZA, PJ Harvey, Charli XCX and more.
June 1–2, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky
Railbird Music Festival
Locals: Tanner Usrey
Non-locals: Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Turnpike Troubadours, Hozier and more.
June 13–16, 2024 – Manchester, Tennessee
Bonnaroo
Locals: Post Malone, BigXThaPlug, Tanner Usrey
Non-locals: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Pretty Lights and more.
July 12–14, 2024 – Whitefish, Montana
Under the Big Sky
Locals: Miranda Lambert, Paul Cauthen, Tanner Usrey, Harper O’Neill
Non-locals: Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Mt. Joy, Tanya Tucker and more.
July 17–21, 2024 – Bontida, Romania
Electric Castle
Locals: Marc Rebillet
Non-locals: Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age, Khruangbin, Nina Kravitz and more.
Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2024 – Miami
Headbangers Boat Cruise
Locals: Frozen Soul, UnityTX
Non-locals: Lamb of God, Dethklok, Napalm Death, Corrosion of Conformity and more.
Jan. 31 – Feb. 5, 2025 – Tampa, Florida
The ‘90s Cruise
Locals: Lisa Loeb
Non-locals: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear and more.