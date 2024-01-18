North Texas Artists Featured on Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Other Music Festivals in 2024

Get your sunscreen and ayahuasca ready, because music festival season is upon us. We know that, at this point, music festivals are spiritual erotica for tech bros and trust fund kids, but respect is owed to these festivals for the simple reason that they give worthy artists economic incentives to tour. You don’t need to have a shaman who's indigenous to the Sonoran Desert on retainer to appreciate that.



Speaking of being indigenous to places, a great number of North Texas artists are featured on many of these freshly announced music festival lineups. And no doubt, we are going to see more festivals presenting more locals in the weeks to come.



Until then, here is a laundry list to keep in mind as you ponder spring and summer vacation plans that include cheering on your hometown artists.



Lollapalooza India Jan. 27–28, 2024 – Mumbai, India

Locals: Jonas Brothers

Non-locals: Sting, Halsey, OneRepublic, JPEGMAFIA and more.



Noise Pop Feb. 22 – March 3, 2024 – San Francisco

Locals: Narrow Head

Non-locals: The Mountain Goats, Snail Mail, Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter, Militarie Gun and more.

Extra Innings Festival March 1–2, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona

Locals: Ryan Bingham, Charley Crockett

Non-locals: Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow and more.



SXSW March 11–16, 2024 – Austin

Locals: Ariel & the Culture, Teethe, Jack Barksdale, Housekeys, Danny Bonilla, Caleb Landry Jones, semiwestern, Teenage Sequence

Non-locals: Ho99o9, Horse Jumper of Love, Dry Cleaning, Hermanos Gutierrez and more.

Rolling Loud California March 15–17, 2024 – Inglewood, California

Locals: Post Malone, BigXthaPlug, BashfortheWorld

Non-locals: Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, $uicideboy$ and more.



Treefort Music Fest March 20–24, 2024 – Boise, Idaho

Locals: Joshua Ray Walker

Non-locals: Ty Segall, Devendra Banhart, Marnie Stern, Janeane Garofalo and more.



Sick New World April 27, 2024 – Las Vegas

Locals: Polyphia, Kublai Khan TX

Non-locals: System of a Down, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Swans and more.



Shaky Knees Festival May 3–5, 2024 – Atlanta

Locals: Dexter and the Moonrocks

Non-locals: Noah Kahan, Foo Fighters, Weezer, Billy Idol and more.



Welcome to Rockville May 9–12, 2024 – Daytona Beach, Florida

Locals: Koe Wetzel, Polyphia, Flyleaf, Kublai Khan TX, Drowning Pool

Non-locals: Foo Fighters, Motley Crue, Slipknot, Jelly Roll and more.



Sonic Temple May 16–19, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio

Locals: Pantera, Flyleaf, Polyphia, Kublai Khan TX, Drowning Pool

Non-locals: Slipknot, The Original Misfits, Judas Priest, Limp Bizkit and more.



Milwaukee Metalfest May 16–19, 2024 – Milwaukee

Locals: Devourment

Non-locals: Blind Guardian, Mr. Bungle, Hatebreed, Possessed and more.

Hangout Fest May 17–19, 2024 – Gulf Shores, Alabama

Locals: Koe Wetzel, Paul Russell

Non-locals: Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers and more.



Boston Calling May 24–26, 2024 – Boston

Locals: Leon Bridges

Non-locals: Ed Sheeran, Hozier, Tyler Childers, Renee Rapp and more.



Bottle Rock May 24–26, 2024 – Napa, California

Locals: Norah Jones, St. Vincent

Non-locals: Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Mana and more.

Primavera Sound May 29 – June 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain

Locals: William Basinski

Non-locals: Lana Del Rey, SZA, PJ Harvey, Charli XCX and more.

Railbird Music Festival June 1–2, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky

Locals: Tanner Usrey

Non-locals: Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Turnpike Troubadours, Hozier and more.



Bonnaroo June 13–16, 2024 – Manchester, Tennessee

Locals: Post Malone, BigXThaPlug, Tanner Usrey

Non-locals: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Pretty Lights and more.



Under the Big Sky July 12–14, 2024 – Whitefish, Montana

Locals: Miranda Lambert, Paul Cauthen, Tanner Usrey, Harper O’Neill

Non-locals: Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Mt. Joy, Tanya Tucker and more.



Electric Castle July 17–21, 2024 – Bontida, Romania

Locals: Marc Rebillet

Non-locals: Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age, Khruangbin, Nina Kravitz and more.

Headbangers Boat Cruise Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2024 – Miami

Locals: Frozen Soul, UnityTX

Non-locals: Lamb of God, Dethklok, Napalm Death, Corrosion of Conformity and more.



The ‘90s Cruise Jan. 31 – Feb. 5, 2025 – Tampa, Florida

Locals: Lisa Loeb

Non-locals: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear and more.