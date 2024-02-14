 Photos: Dallas' Good Records Celebrated 24 Years With a Brainiac Concert | Dallas Observer
Good Records Celebrated Its 24th Anniversary With Brainiac’s First Dallas Show in 27 Years

Balloons, Buc-ee's and Brainiac: the Good Records anniversary had it all.
February 14, 2024
Brainiac blew our minds on Saturday with a party at Good Records.
Brainiac blew our minds on Saturday with a party at Good Records. Garrett Gravley
This week, Good Records celebrated a milestone. The shop turned 24, its third anniversary of being able to legally drink and its last year of being eligible to date Leonardo DiCaprio.

On Saturday, one of Dallas’ most venerated record stores — which long stood on a Greenville Avenue corner before moving to Garland Road — celebrated the occasion with a big bash.

The party was headlined by none other than Brainiac (also known as 3RA1N1AC), the first appearance in Dallas by the Dayton, Ohio, experimental rock greats in 27 years. Opening the stacked bill were Cincinnati cello rockers Lung (who are opening the bands' tour) and Dallas’s own Baboon and Def Rain.

Along with Alice Cooper, Brainiac is one of those rare acts that has an inexplicable association with Good Records. Owner Chris Penn has been accompanying the band on this run, and beyond that, he has been one of the most outspoken evangelists of the band’s greatness. Penn and the band go way back to Penn’s College Station days, where he booked them at the Northgate Café after sending written correspondence to the band’s late vocalist, Tim Taylor.

In the past, the record store has also hosted book parties for The Doors' John Densmore, and Alice Cooper played a show there after reuniting his original band.

Someone also lit a couch on fire outside the store once.

What other markets would ordinarily see as a niche art-rock show was an appropriately vivacious celebration of Good Records and the nexus between musical greatness onstage and the wax that embodies it. Here’s to 24 more years.
click to enlarge
Brainiac doesn't normally play Dallas, but when they do it's at Good Records.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
The Ohio band hadn't played in Dallas in 27 years.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
Record store customers and Brainiac fans came out to celebrate on Saturday.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
Brainiac's concert was a treat for Good Record customers,
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
You're not dyslexic: The balloons spell "3RA1N1AC."
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
Brainiac is now on tour with Lung. Heart would've also made sense.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
The balloons were a nice reminder that this was a birthday show.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
Buc-ee's execs can't let so many as three Texans gather without some brand representation.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
Fans packed the house at Good Records.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
There was also Brainiac merch.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
When the security looks extra cute at a rock show.
Garrett Gravley
click to enlarge
See you in a year for the big 2-5, Good Records.
Garrett Gravley
Garrett Gravley was born and grew up in Dallas. He mostly writes about music, but veers into arts and culture, local news and politics. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas and has written for the Dallas Observer since October 2018.

