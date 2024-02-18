 Photos: Extreme Rocks First Dallas Show in 16 years | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concert Reviews

Extreme Rocks Sold-Out House of Blues for Its First Dallas Show in 16 years

Extreme knows how to put on a professional rock show. The "More Than Words" band played a sold-out show at Dallas' House of Blues.
February 18, 2024
The original Extreme trio is back at it in force.
The original Extreme trio is back at it in force. Andrew Sherman
Share this:
Amid one of his many discursive, cheerfully profane asides Saturday night from the House of Blues stage, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt acknowledged that Extreme, the band onstage, is not a group that rushes things.

“It takes Extreme roughly 31 to 33 years to make an album,” the 57-year-old Bettencourt cracked. But, as he went on, Bettencourt spoke of the value of “not giving a fuck about influences,” and the importance of crafting songs that mattered to every member of the band — the deeper its belief in the material, the more meaningful it became to share it with a passionate fan base.

Given the ecstatic response Saturday to songs more than three decades old, Bettencourt is likely onto something: Extreme may not be the most prolific rock act in existence, but each record, however infrequent, leaves a profound impact.

I’d consider myself a case in point: As a teenager, I wore out cassettes of 1990’s Extreme II: Pornograffiti and 1992’s III Sides to Every Story, and was rewarded Saturday with ample, nostalgic dopamine hits.

The sold-out House of Blues teemed with fans Saturday. From all available evidence, it appeared to be Extreme’s first Dallas performance in 16 years, as it returned to the last venue it played in town, in August 2008. (The band was on hiatus from 2010 to 2015.)
click to enlarge
Corey Glover has fronted Living Colour since the beginning.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Guitarist Vernon Reid founded Living Colour.
Andrew Sherman
The Boston-formed foursome — Bettencourt, vocalist Gary Cherone, bassist Pat Badger and drummer Kevin Figueiredo — doesn’t fit neatly into the hard rock genre, incorporating elements of funk, glam and metal into its sound, which helps its vintage songs avoid sounding like the product of any specific era.

Extreme’s ongoing “Thicker Than Blood” tour is in support of Six, the band’s latest studio album, which dropped in 2023 (and, true to form, was its first studio release in 15 years).

The quartet tore through about half of the record’s dozen tracks over its two-hour set — “Thicker Than Blood” packed a wallop, as did “#Rebel” — displaying a kinetic relentlessness throughout. (The album’s cover image, a glowering gorilla, loomed behind the band all night on an otherwise sparely dressed stage.)

Indeed, the 62-year-old Cherone was everywhere, endlessly whirling about the stage, seeming to change his attire for nearly every song, and even scaling a stack of amplifiers during “Play with Me.” Time has, as it does for nearly every singer, somewhat dulled his range, but he mustered more than a few powerful moments, his muscular, baritenor voice still capable of eliciting goosebumps — particularly during the epic anthem “Am I Ever Gonna Change.”

Bettencourt’s guitar wizardry was astonishing to behold — whether emanating from an acoustic or an electric, the flurry of notes and formidable skill on display was breathtaking. “Midnight Express,” an instrumental taken from 1995’s Waiting for the Punchline, was dizzying in its intricacy — the incandescently talented Bettencourt made it seem as simple as breathing.

The night was punctuated by the band’s two hit singles — 1991’s acoustic two-fer “Hole Hearted” and “More Than Words,” from its double-platinum Extreme II: Pornograffiti LP — and the enthusiastic audience was more than up to the task of participating.

During “Words,” Cherone turned chunks of verses over to the crowd, which, while engaging, also dampened the effect of his harmonizing with Bettencourt. In sharing the moment, Extreme also stepped on it a little — not that any of those with phones outstretched to capture it all minded in the least. (Depressingly, a good portion of the crowd also headed for the exits as soon as “Words” ended, with four songs remaining in the main set.)

Thankfully, Extreme harbors no ambivalence about its past success and, indeed, performed with a vigor many acts of its vintage don’t feel compelled to muster. Passion can wane over the years, but Extreme appears as devoted as ever to making sure it leaves a mark.

Saturday kicked off with a blistering set from Living Colour, a contemporary of Extreme’s that has been a far more frequent presence in North Texas, and which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. (Compared to Extreme’s scarcity, Living Colour has passed through the DFW area six times in 16 years, most recently in Addison in June 2022.)

The New York City-formed quartet — vocalist Corey Glover, guitarist Vernon Reid, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish — ripped through a 40-minute showcase illustrating the elasticity of its sound.

Opening with MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams,” tucking in a restrained cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” punching out a feisty hip-hop medley (“White Lines (Don’t Do It),” “Apache” and “The Message”) and concluding with its enduring hit, the achingly relevant “Cult of Personality,” Living Colour viscerally connected the past and present, augmented by Reid’s staggering fretboard fireworks and Glover’s potent presence.
click to enlarge
Living Colour still brings the heat.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Bassist Doug Wimbish from opener Living Colour engaged the audience all night.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Gary Cherone from Extreme had the best time of anyone Saturday night.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Extreme singer Cherone was as engaging as ever.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
House of Blues was sold out and blissed out.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Cherone clowns around with bassist Pat Badger.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Extreme lived up to its name.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Nuno Bettencourt in guitar god mode.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Cherone and Bettencourt are a true dynamic duo.
Andrew Sherman
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Preston Jones is a Dallas-based writer who spent a decade as the pop music critic for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, where the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors honored his work three times, including a 2017 first place award for comment and criticism (Class AAAA). His writing has also appeared in the New York Observer, The Dallas Morning News, the Houston Chronicle, Central Track, Oklahoma Today and Slant Magazine.
Contact: Preston Jones

Trending

Deep Ellum Singer-Songwriter Steve Holt Returns to Glory With New Project I Love You

Concerts

Deep Ellum Singer-Songwriter Steve Holt Returns to Glory With New Project I Love You

By Scott Tucker
Twin Temple Is Ready to Croon at the Devil at Dallas' Echo Lounge

Concerts

Twin Temple Is Ready to Croon at the Devil at Dallas' Echo Lounge

By Kendall Morgan
What Is Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Upcoming Duet About?

Local Music

What Is Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Upcoming Duet About?

By Carly May Gravley
Musician/Full-Time Mortician Valenti Funk Debuts New Album With a PowerPoint Presentation

Local Music

Musician/Full-Time Mortician Valenti Funk Debuts New Album With a PowerPoint Presentation

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation