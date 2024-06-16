 Photos: Chris Stapleton and Tedeschi Trucks Band Rocked DFW | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Was an Incredible Night For Music

It was a family affair with the kind of star power you see only in a festival lineup when Chris Stapleton, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Marcus King rocked Arlington this weekend.
June 16, 2024
Stapleton has won over 70 awards, including 10 Grammys. The reason was evident on Saturday night.
Stapleton has won over 70 awards, including 10 Grammys. The reason was evident on Saturday night. Andrew Sherman
Share this:
A near-capacity Globe Life Field crowd was treated to a spectacle of a show Saturday night when Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show blasted into Arlington. Stapleton's tour features different prime-time artists in each city, but North Texas' treat of a lineup — Stapleton, Marcus King and Tedeschi Trucks Band — was arguably the best one of the tour. (Some may argue that the Seatle date lineup of Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow topped this one, and that would only add to a fun debate.)

Other notable acts on the tour include George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Grace Potter, and Little Big Town. The Dallas concert, in essence, comprises three headliners — but Stapleton was still far and away the main attraction.
click to enlarge
Stapleton and wife Morgane harmonized beautifully together.
Andrew Sherman
Marcus King kicked things off and exceeded the hype that surrounds him. His voice dripped with soul, and his guitar playing was simply excellent. His band's horn section lifted the music to another level: King succeeded in bringing the veritable feel of a honky-tonk joint while elevating the sound to stadium-worthy.

The singer invited Dallas' own Mickey Raphael to join him for a few songs on harmonica. Raphael is touring with Stapleton, and this was just one of many sit-ins during the evening. King also welcomed his wife Briley King to sing. This kicked off a unique family theme as all the bands included married couples performing together.

On any other night, it would have been a mistake to have King open a show, but this was no ordinary night and the other acts unquestionably rose to meet the high bar set by King. 
click to enlarge
Marcus King is a star on the rise.
Andrew Sherman
Tedeschi Trucks Band was next, and was the first of two married couples to perform on stage. TTB did not let the energy drop for a beat when they came out, guitars shredding, as Susan Tedeschi ripped the first solos on "Anyhow." She and husband Derek Trucks traded solos back and forth. Tedeschi and Trucks possibly make up the best guitar-playing couple in the music industry; Trucks is known as one of the greatest slide guitar players in the world, and that was full display on the song "Here My Dear."

The band split their set evenly between covers and originals including "Sugaree" by Jerry Garcia and "Just Won't Burn," which is technically a cover as it was written by Tedeschi before the formation of TTB. The band's rich, full sound blending blues with Southern rock was the perfect segue between King's raw energy and Stapleton's measured performance. It was clear based on the amount of TTB T-shirts that many fans were here to see them.
click to enlarge
Tedeschi met Trucks when her band opened for the Allman Brothers during his time as a member.
Andrew Sherman

These days, three huge acts like this would likely be found only at a festival taking place over a few days, so getting to catch them all in one night was a rare treat.

When it was finally time for Chris Stapleton's set, the audience ratcheted the energy a notch higher as he and his band hit the stage. The band came out guns-a-blazing with "White Horse," which won Stapleton a Grammy this year to go along with his nine others.

Stapleton has been a part of so many hits, it seemed like all the songs he played were classics. The family affair theme continued as Stapleton's wife Morgane sang perfectly complementary harmonies. There is, no doubt, something "extra" about married couples singing harmonies together.

This portion of the show went on well over two and a half hours, as King joined Stapleton with a face-melting duet of Tom Petty's  "I Should Have Known." Stapleton's friends Susan and Derek joined him on "I Was Wrong," which made for a special moment in the set.

It's par for the course for Stapleton to collaborate, which has been a cornerstone of his career. He's collaborated with many top artists in varied genres, including Taylor Swift, George Strait, Justin Timberlake and Pink. He even worked with Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana for the opening theme song for Monday Night Football.

Another highlight was the end of the song "Fire Away," when the audience members were encouraged to get out their phones for a mass unison sing-along. No songs held a candle to "Tennessee Whiskey," though, which really brought the house down right before the encores.

Stapleton gave the fans what they wanted: a chunky 26-song set with mass sing-alongs and multiple tears of joy. He proved to be a rare icon, as one of the most successful writers and artists of the last decade. His stillness on Saturday made the performance that much more elegant, and his Arlington concert was just further evidence that he will, invariably, put on one hell of a show. Fans who were at Globe Life Field this weekend will be talking about it for years to come.
click to enlarge
Chris Stapleton put on an amazing show Saturday night.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Estatic fans sang along with Stapleton.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Stapleton has been one of the most successful country artists and songwriters over the last decade.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Stapleton landed a songwriting publishing deal four days after moving to Nashville.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Tedeschi Trucks Band won the Grammy for Best Blues Album in 2012 for their debut release Revelator.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Susan Tedeschi's guitar has signatures from some iconic musicians.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are a true musical power duo.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Susan Tedeschi won the Blues Music Award for Female Artist of the Year in 2014 and 2017.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Derek Trucks is widely considered one of the best slide guitarists in the world.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
King's set was dripping with soul.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The Marcus King Band exceeded the hype.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
King had Dallas' own Mickey Raphael join him on harmonica.
Andrew Sherman
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.
Forget What You've Heard: The Beatles Might Have Broken Up Over an English Biscuit

Music News

Forget What You've Heard: The Beatles Might Have Broken Up Over an English Biscuit

By Diamond Rodrigue
Dallas-Based Christian Artist Releases Bizarre Paean to Donald Trump

Local Music

Dallas-Based Christian Artist Releases Bizarre Paean to Donald Trump

By Carly May Gravley
Hip Hop Mourns Enchanting

Hip-Hop

Hip Hop Mourns Enchanting

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
George Strait’s Texas Concert Could Break Records This June

Concerts

George Strait’s Texas Concert Could Break Records This June

By Samantha Thornfelt
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation