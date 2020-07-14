QUIZ: Taylor Swift or Hamilton Lyrics?

Taylor Swift once wrote "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," and while it wasn't a song lyric, it sounds similar to lyrics from the song "Burn" by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: "I'm erasing myself from the narrative." All of this to say: Many similarities exist between Taylor Swift's lyrics and the lyrics from the Broadway-turned-Disney Plus musical. Read these lyrics to see if you can identify who they belong to.
- "We laugh and we cry and we break"
- "Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you"
- "Only 19 but my mind is older"
- "I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me"
- "You held your head like a hero on a history book page"
- "Don’t say yes, run away now"
- "We were at a revel with some rebels on a hot night"
- "You don't know about me, but I bet you want to"
- "History is happening in Manhattan and we just happen to be in the greatest city in the world"
- "Handsome, boy does he know it, peach fuzz, and he can’t even grow it"
- "It's a revolution, the time will come"
- "It was the best night, never would forget how we moved"
- "My father stone-faced as you ask him for his blessing"
- "You'll remember you belong to me"
- "Don’t be shocked when your history book mentions me"
- "You built me palaces out of paragraphs"
- "Your reputation precedes you, but I have to laugh"
- "Because I love your handshake, meetin' my father"
- "If it takes fighting a war for us to meet, then it will have been worth it"
- "Everybody here was someone else before"
- "Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone"
- "You understand now why they lost their minds and fought the wars"
- "Don't you think nineteen's too young"
- "He’s a bit of a flirt but I’m gonna give it a chance"
- "There will be a revolution in this century"
- "I walk alone to the store and it’s quiet uptown"
- "Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy"
- "Been here all along, so why can't you see, you belong with me"
- "In New York you can be a new man"
- "He got that boyish look that I like in a man"
Look below this photo for the answers. The bold ones belong to Hamilton.
- "We laugh and we cry and we break" ("Wait For It")
- "Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you" ("Welcome To New York")
- "Only 19 but my mind is older" ("My Shot" and "Blow Us All Away")
- "I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me" ("New Romantics")
- "You held your head like a hero on a history book page" ("Long Live")
- "Don’t say yes, run away now" ("Speak Now")
- "We were at a revel with some rebels on a hot night" ("Helpless")
- "You don't know about me, but I bet you want to" ("22")
- "History is happening in Manhattan and we just happen to be in the greatest city in the world" ("The Schuyler Sisters")
- "Handsome, boy does he know it, peach fuzz, and he can’t even grow it" ("Satisfied")
- "It's a revolution, the time will come" ("Change")
- "It was the best night, never would forget how we moved" ("Starlight")
- "My father stone-faced as you ask him for his blessing" ("Helpless")
- "You'll remember you belong to me" ("You'll Be Back")
- "Don’t be shocked when your history book mentions me" ("My Shot")
- "You built me palaces out of paragraphs" ("Burn")
- "Your reputation precedes you, but I have to laugh" ("Right Hand Man")
- "Because I love your handshake, meetin' my father" ("Last Kiss")
- "If it takes fighting a war for us to meet, then it will have been worth it" ("Helpless")
- "Everybody here was someone else before" ("Welcome To New York")
- "Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone" ("All Too Well")
- "You understand now why they lost their minds and fought the wars" ("You Are In Love")
- "Don't you think nineteen's too young" ("Dear John")
- "He’s a bit of a flirt but I’m gonna give it a chance" ("Satisfied")
- "There will be a revolution in this century" ("My Shot")
- "I walk alone to the store and it’s quiet uptown" ("It's Quiet Uptown")
- "Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy" ("End Game")
- "Been here all along, so why can't you see, you belong with me" ("You Belong With Me")
- "In New York you can be a new man" ("Alexander Hamilton")
- "He got that boyish look that I like in a man" ("I Think He Knows")
