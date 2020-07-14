QUIZ: Taylor Swift or Hamilton Lyrics?

Taylor Swift once wrote "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," and while it wasn't a song lyric, it sounds similar to lyrics from the song "Burn" by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: "I'm erasing myself from the narrative." All of this to say: Many similarities exist between Taylor Swift's lyrics and the lyrics from the Broadway-turned-Disney Plus musical. Read these lyrics to see if you can identify who they belong to.

"We laugh and we cry and we break" "Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you" "Only 19 but my mind is older" "I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me" "You held your head like a hero on a history book page" "Don’t say yes, run away now" "We were at a revel with some rebels on a hot night" "You don't know about me, but I bet you want to" "History is happening in Manhattan and we just happen to be in the greatest city in the world" "Handsome, boy does he know it, peach fuzz, and he can’t even grow it" "It's a revolution, the time will come" "It was the best night, never would forget how we moved" "My father stone-faced as you ask him for his blessing" "You'll remember you belong to me" "Don’t be shocked when your history book mentions me" "You built me palaces out of paragraphs" "Your reputation precedes you, but I have to laugh" "Because I love your handshake, meetin' my father" "If it takes fighting a war for us to meet, then it will have been worth it" "Everybody here was someone else before" "Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone" "You understand now why they lost their minds and fought the wars" "Don't you think nineteen's too young" "He’s a bit of a flirt but I’m gonna give it a chance" "There will be a revolution in this century" "I walk alone to the store and it’s quiet uptown" "Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy" "Been here all along, so why can't you see, you belong with me" "In New York you can be a new man" "He got that boyish look that I like in a man"

Look below this photo for the answers. The bold ones belong to Hamilton.

How did you do? courtesy Disney+