Like Bob Dylan Does, He Shattered Expectations in Irving on Wednesday

You have to hand it to Bob Dylan. He has constantly reinvented himself and has always found a new stylistic frontier to explore, audience reception be damned. The title of his second studio album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, is apropos to this and did not oversell just how cavalier he is in following his own path. That task would be rather simple if one did not have a zealous following and a lofty platform to go along with it, but Dylan basically invented folk rock and became the reluctant “voice of a generation” in the 1960s with songs such as “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and “Only a Pawn in Their Game.”

For Dylan, the protest phase he is notorious for was exactly that — a phase. He wanted to try something different, and nothing short of remaining creatively stagnant would have appeased his fans. In going against the grain and following his own path, he reinvented the very genre he invented, with three consecutive albums that came out in an impressive 15 months and still serve as defining milestones in rock music history — Bringing It All Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited and Blonde on Blonde. It was rather difficult to rock the boat in coming out with those albums at such a ripe age, but when you’re 77 and have made a name as one of the greatest musicians to arise from the 20th century, shattering expectations just comes with the territory.