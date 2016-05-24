12 Dallas Clubs To Dance Till You Drop

Sambuca 360



Cowboys Red River



Café Salsera

5AM

The Nines

Lava Cantina

Round Up Saloon

Double D’s



Escapade 2001 Dallas

Te Deseo

Candle Room

Let's face it: Dallas is a hell of a city to go dancing. After the rave era, we profiled the 10 best dance clubs in 2016. Eight years on, the dance club scene has endured pandemics, famous closings and new additions that have prompted us to update our list. A slew of young, up-and-coming dance clubs and a thriving DJ community mean that there's never a shortage of places to get to dancing any night of the week. If anything, the hard part is figuring out which clubs are the best, but no need to worry there. We've got you covered.So you can dance if you want to; here’s an updated list of Dallas clubs to footloose like a maniac, maniac, on the floor like you’ve never danced before.The trendy dine-and-dance spot in Plano’s Shops at Legacy is a no-brainer pick if you're looking to party away with the must-hear DJs and cover bands on the hottest dance floor. Sambuca's stylish, sexy, stress-relieving nights are a perfect spot for birthdays, happy hours and theme parties. There is no better place to go in Plano.The Cowboys Red River motto is, "Where the most beautiful women in Texas come to dance." This country dancehall’s lovely atmosphere will entice you as soon as you step through those revolving doors,, but it's the live music and honky-tonk dance culture that will make you a regular at CRR. Plus, to help you acclimate, the club provides easy-to-learn country dance lessons on the weekends.Café Salsera is a Deep Ellum spot that stays open until 2 a.m. daily, and its dance floor will impress you on any of its signature nights, such as ladies' nights on Wednesdays and Throwback Thursdays. Salsera regulars create an enjoyable vibe that welcomes everyone to dance until closing time, whether they consider the club a first destination or a last stop. The dance floor usually gets congested around 11 p.m., with people twirling across the colorful space. Expect excellent food and outstanding service — a dancer's best friend.Many concert afterparties are hosted by this INcrowd-owned establishment, which means all roads lead to 5 AM. It's where clubbers can dance alongside some of the biggest names in music regularly from midnight until literally 5 AM. Where else in Dallas can you party like a rock star with the music Illuminati after 2? The staff at 5 AM are the real high-profilers, though, ensuring that each event isn't just another should've-stayed-home night.The Nines’ dance floor holds the rowdy soul of Deep Ellum. The club, owned by "Father of Modern Suspension" Allen Falkner, hosts emo nights and DJs who hypnotize the crowd with city classics that will have you grooving down memory lane. The funkified memories that pour out of these two-story walls will cause your body to revert to vintage dance moves like the dougie or the woah. We warned you.On Sundays, videos and photos of Dallasites grooving at Lava's day parties routinely take over social media. In this club in The Colony, Neo Soul Sundays draw masses who use the sounds of DJs to swag surf, join together to cha-cha or electric slide and step up in the name of love with someone they just met. Seeing beautiful people in abundance while you glide across the dance floor will have you returning for more every Sunday. We recommend an early arrival.This is one of the only places in DFW where you can line dance to today's biggest pop hits. The well-known LGBTQ+ saloon finds its unique vibe by blending genres with a country-meets-trendy theme. Round Up's club experience draws crowds from all over. Along with line dancing, Round Up also offers drag performances. It’s refreshing, inclusive and, most important, a damn good time for everyone.This relaxed-yet-swanky club in the Design District has been highly recommended since its opening a few years ago, including our own Best of Dallas issue mention of Double D's as "Best Dance Club." Known for its drinks and chill vibe, Double D’s also has a line out the door of patrons eager to fill up the dance floor and boogie oogie oogie til they just can’t boogie no more to the contagious sets of Dallas' best DJs. It is gradually becoming the “it” club in DFW.The great escape for ranchera, cumbia and bachata lovers, Escapade’s spacious dance floor gives you plenty of room to display your best moves. The multi-layered venue provides several dance floor options to choose from. The rhythm of the night will have you dancing 'til the morning light.At the Uptown Latin restaurant-turned-rooftop nightclub, the line stretches around the corner every weekend without fail. Once you leave the rooftop bar, a wall-to-wall crowd submerges the dance floor, with clubbers dancing to DJ sets mixed with Top 40 hits, traditional Latin favorites and hip-hop. Although Uptown has a competitive dance club scene, Te Deseo is one of the two top spots for the best dance experience, and it’s not the second.Opinion on this club is polarizing. So we may only state with certainty that if you belong to a particular 1% or are a member of the male-gaze candy population, Candle Room is a great place. The small and nearly hidden club off Central Expressway may be in Dallas, but it is oh-so LA, exclusive and ritzy. The music is alright, but as reported by a waitress a while back, "Only drunk people dance here." Not to worry; drunkenness comes easy. It's not uncommon for pretty girls to be offered a bottle of Champagne upon entering, ending up with so many drinks they look like they've set up a small bar of their own. When you look over at your mystery benefactor, a suited-up gentleman will merely nod discreetly with a Robert-Redford-in-vibe. So, great for broke thirsty girls and men who want to feel like a big shot.4322 Elm St.It'll Do filled a gap that was long overdue to be filled in a city the size of Dallas as a no-frills venue with a big dance floor and a top-notch sound system to revisit the longstanding legacy of house music in Dallas. The quality of touring DJs has increased along with the club's reputation on the international stage to become a destination spot for some of the most respected DJ's in house music. From James Murphy to Juan Atkins to Sasha to MK to Nicole Moudaber, the It'll Do calendar is a veritable Who's Who of underground (and not so underground) dance music.