8 Places To Find Latin Dance Music in Dallas

Want to learn the steps but not sure where to start? Already a long-time lover of legends like Daddy Yankee and Romeo Santos? Then this list is for you. Check out the top 8 places to dance to Latin music in Dallas.
Cafe Salsera2610 Elm St.
At Deep Ellum’s Cafe Salsera you can enjoy Latin music five nights a week. From Wednesday to Sunday, the restaurant and nightclub is open until 2 a.m. Sample some of the Latin-inspired drinks from all over the world including Mexico’s renowned michelada, Peru’s famous pisco sour and Brazil’s beloved caipirinha. When you’re not making friends on the dance floor, fill up on flautas, empanadas, tortas and other traditional treats.
Havana Cafe1152 Buckner Blvd., No. J-126
For a taste of authentic Cuban food and live music several nights a week, head to Havana Cafe in Casa Linda. Fill up on classic bites like croquetas, tostones and ceviche or try one of the bar's many flavors of mojitos. A live saxophonist usually gets people moving on Thursdays during happy hour, and other Latin artists take the stage on Friday nights. Cubans are known for their distinct style of salsa, so stop by to find a new dance partner.
Gloria’s5100 Belt Line Road, No. 864, Addison
Everyone knows and loves the Salvadoran and Tex-Mex fare at Gloria’s locations across Texas, but people forget that the Addison locale of the restaurant chain really comes to life on Saturday nights when dinner ends. From 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., live Latin bands such as Havana NRG and DJs including DJ Latin Prince play the biggest hits. VIP table and bottle service are available, a dress code is strictly enforced and there's a $15 cover at the door. Gloria’s locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio also offer nightlife on Saturday nights.
Vidorra2642 Main St.
The Dallas location of this modern Mexican restaurant turns into a nightclub every Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Music by DJ Wander fills the space with salsa, bachata, merengue and more. Vidorra also offers free salsa lessons for beginners. Take a break from the party and cool down with one of its top-notch margarita or tequila flights or come early for a taste of mouth-watering street tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas or fajitas.
Chimichurri Argentinean Bistro & Bar324 W. Seventh St.
From 9:30 p.m to 1 a.m. every other Wednesday, you'll find a live salsa band and mojito specials at Chimichurri Argentinean Bistro & Bar. Word on the street is the spot also offers free salsa and bachata lessons led by a local instructor. The menu at this Argentine/Italian fusion restaurant in the Bishop Arts District is unlike anything else we’ve seen in Dallas, boasting grilled meats, pizzas and pastas as well as empanadas, salads, smaller bites and desserts. If the vibey art, atmosphere and one-of-a-kind neon signs don’t have you coming back, then good — more space for us on the dance floor.
2907 W. Northwest Highway
Stratos Bar & Grill
Another fun fusion restaurant, Stratos Bar & Grill offers an interesting mix of Latin and Greek cuisine. People may come for the gyros and baklava, but they stay for the Latin music that plays every night from 10 p.m to 2 a.m. Located near Dallas Love Field Airport, this spot offers free parking, no cover charge and both VIP tables and bottle service. Order a hookah and enjoy a crazy light show as you dance the night away to some of the biggest reggaeton hits under a disco ball in this lively joint.
1930 Pacific Ave.
Club Vivo
Located in downtown Dallas, Club Vivo often hosts well-known acts including DJ Suelto, who toured with Dominican superstar Natti Natasha, and Karol G’s official DJ, BBBAD. The club hosts all kinds of events such as official after-parties for stars like Feid, Anuel AA and Eladion Carrion, as well as for popular visiting bands such as La Casetera of Mexico. Open Thursday through Sunday, this multi-level club offers VIP tables and bottle service — and sometimes there are empanadas and other Argentine food. The concept was created by Dallas lawyer and restaurateur Kevin Kelley and has become one of the coolest upscale places to hear Latin music.
10707 Finnell St.
Escapade Clubs
Escapade has a handful of clubs in Dallas-Fort Worth and they have become a staple of local Latin nightlife. This one, Escapade Club 2009, houses four nightclubs in one building and plays everything from reggaeton and bachata to salsa and other Latin music. Next door at Escapade 2001 you can hear more of a ranchera and cumbia mix. Across the street at Escapade 2010 Norteño, you’ll find locals wearing cowboy hats and boots as they two-step to the best Tejano music around. Hours vary by location, but collectively, Escapade clubs offer an exciting place to get your baile on every weekend.