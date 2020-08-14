The Dallas Observer Is Looking for Music Writers

Music journalism is a lot different these days, but it's more important than ever.

Yes, we’re in a pandemic. We’ve heard. But — according to the title of a 1980 comedy — you can't stop the music. Local musicians are going through extraordinary measures to make our lives worth living by keeping us entertained with new releases, drive-in and livestreamed concerts and maybe some other mediums we’ve yet to hear about.

This is where you come in. Are you good at identifying and reporting news stories? Are you the kind of friend who won’t shut up about a new band? Is your taste in music almost comically eclectic? Are you as well versed in music as you are in the rules of grammar? And, most important: Are you a non-ghosting, reliable, aspiring or professional freelance writer who works best under a deadline?

We might be a match, then.

We are looking for freelance contributors to our music section. The perks of writing for the Observer include endless constructive criticism in the form of internet comments accompanied by delightful pictures of sheep. Also, (some) money, occasional concert and event tickets once the world resumes and a really good way to impress your ex.

Send an introductory email with links to or copies of writing samples to me, Eva Raggio, the Observer's music and culture editor. If you can't find my email address on this page, you’re probably not cut out for the job. If you add some story pitches about North Texas music or arts, that'll give us a good idea of what you want to do and what you think the Observer should do. Be specific. Tell us something we don't know. It could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Looking forward to hearing from you!